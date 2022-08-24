Burbank Police Arrest Man After Early Morning Sexual Assault

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault incident that took place on August 22, 2022.

At about 4:45 a.m., Burbank Police responded to the 400 block of South Third Street regarding a sexual assault investigation. The victim told officers that she was assaulted in her bedroom by a suspect who she did not know. A short struggle ensued, and the suspect fled the location.

Multiple officers responded to the area and conducted a search for the suspect but did not locate him.

Detectives worked vigorously on all leads related to this incident, which included canvassing the area for evidence and the collection of surveillance video. The investigation led to the identity of the suspect, who was determined to be 24-year-old David Young, a resident of Hesperia, California.

Detectives followed up on additional leads, which led them to Young. On August 24, at about 6:00 a.m., investigators located Young in Desert Hot Springs, California, and placed him under arrest.

A search of Young’s vehicle revealed evidence linking him to the sexual assault in Burbank.

Young was booked on suspicion of residential burglary and rape, both felonies, and is being held in lieu of $1,000,000.00 bail. Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Young is due to appear in court on August 26.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims of Young’s actions and are inquiring with surrounding agencies about similar cases.