Burbank Police Arrest Multiple Suspects Tied to Residential Burglary Ring

In June 2025, a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Orange Grove Avenue set off a months-long investigation that has now led to multiple arrests and the recovery of evidence linking several suspects to a string of break-ins across Los Angeles County.

(Photo Courtesy Burbank Police Department)

According to Lt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, detectives “immediately launched an investigation after the initial burglary, reviewing surveillance video and utilizing investigative technology to identify a possible suspect vehicle.”

As the investigation unfolded, a similar residential burglary occurred in the City of Monterey Park. Surveillance footage from that incident revealed the same vehicle had been used in both the Burbank and Monterey Park crimes.

On October 2, 2025, Burbank Police detectives, working closely with the Monterey Park Police Department, located the suspect vehicle traveling through Monterey Park. Detectives kept the suspects under surveillance and watched as they approached a residence and committed another burglary. “When the suspects attempted to flee, they were quickly detained by detectives,” Lt. Fekety said.

The suspects were identified as 27-year-old Daniel Gamba Rodriguez, 25-year-old Jorge Andres Ayala Morales, 21-year-old Miguel Ubate Ayala, and 28-year-old Daniel Felipe Sastre Mesa, all residents of Los Angeles.

(Photo Courtesy Burbank Police Department)

A week later, on October 9, 2025, Burbank Police and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department served a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of North Figueroa Street in Los Angeles. The warrant was connected to the June burglary in Burbank and another in Chino Hills.

“During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located evidence linking the suspects to multiple residential burglaries throughout Los Angeles County, including the one in Burbank,” Lt. Fekety stated.

Four individuals were arrested at the residence and identified as 25-year-old Jorge Andres Ayala Morales, 21-year-old Miguel Ubate Ayala, 21-year-old Natalia Lorena Ramirez Lopez, and 23-year-old Angelica Ramirez Hoyos, all residents of Los Angeles. Each was booked for Penal Code 459 – Residential Burglary, a felony.

Lt. Fekety expressed gratitude for the collaboration between agencies, noting, “The Burbank Police Department extends its appreciation to the Monterey Park Police Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for their partnership and assistance in bringing these suspects into custody.”