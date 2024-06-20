Burbank Police Arrest Suspect in Residential Burglary Incident

On the evening of June 18, 2024, Burbank Police swiftly responded to a residential burglary in progress on the 800 block of North Rose Street in the City of Burbank. The incident unfolded just after 7:00 PM when a resident confronted an unknown suspect inside his home.

According to Sgt. Stephen Turner of the Burbank Police Department, the resident demanded the suspect leave the premises, but the intruder, who was wearing only shorts, insisted on being given food. “The resident refused the suspect’s demand and reiterated that he needed to leave,” Turner stated. Before exiting through the back door, the suspect grabbed a package of food from the kitchen counter. Fortunately, no one was injured during the confrontation. The resident suspected that the intruder had entered the house through an unlocked front door.

The situation took another turn approximately an hour later when the resident’s roommate arrived home. Upon learning of the earlier encounter, they decided to check the backyard. There, they found the same suspect sleeping at the rear of the yard. After being yelled at to leave, the suspect complied and exited the property. The residents promptly contacted the police to report the incident.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect up the street and took him into custody. The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Tony Calloway, a transient. Turner confirmed that Calloway was booked for residential burglary, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Formal charges are currently pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The Burbank Police Department continues to investigate the incident and urges anyone with additional information to come forward.