Burbank Police Arrest Three Suspects in Connection with Multiple Armed Robberies

In a major breakthrough, the Burbank Police Department has arrested three suspects linked to a series of armed robberies, including two in Burbank. The suspects have been identified as 48-year-old Abigail Luckey, a resident of Los Angeles, 34-year-old Antonio Bland, a resident of Lancaster, and 22-year-old Ronnie Tucker, a resident of Long Beach.

The first incident occurred in the early morning hours of February 2, 2024, when a man armed with a handgun robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 3523 W. Burbank Boulevard. The suspect forced the store clerk behind the counter at gunpoint, emptied the cash register, and also took the clerk’s wallet before fleeing the scene.

A similar incident occurred just after midnight on February 8, 2024, at another 7-Eleven located at 2000 N. Hollywood Way. Two suspects entered the store, pointed a handgun at the clerk, removed the clerk’s wallet, and ordered him to open both cash registers. The suspects then removed cash from the registers and fled the scene.

Burbank Police Detectives investigating these robberies identified the vehicle used in the crimes and discovered that the same suspects were likely responsible for at least eight additional armed robberies in Los Angeles and Orange County counties.

With the assistance of the Burbank Police Helicopter, detectives located and established surveillance of the suspect vehicle on Tuesday, February 13th. Around midnight, the vehicle, occupied by the three suspects, drove to the City of Downey, where they attempted to commit a robbery at a donut shop and fled the scene in the car. Detectives contacted the donut shop clerk and confirmed the suspects indeed attempted to commit an armed robbery while inside. The suspects were followed to West Los Angeles, where they were stopped by Burbank Police Detectives near Arlington Avenue and Pico Boulevard in the Arlington Heights area.

At the time of the stop, the suspects were wearing the same distinct clothing and were in possession of the same handgun used in the prior robberies. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed five counts of robbery on Bland and Tucker, as well as one count of attempted robbery on Bland, Tucker, and Luckey.

Sgt. Steven Turner of the Burbank Police Department expressed his gratitude for the collaborative effort with multiple law enforcement agencies, including LAPD, Glendale PD, Tustin PD, Torrance PD, and Downey PD, who assisted with this investigation. “Many hours of follow-up investigation and surveillance resulted in the safe apprehension of the suspects,” said Sgt. Turner in a press release.