Burbank Police Arrest Two for Possession of Stolen Property During Curfew

Burbank police arrested two North Hollywood men for being in receipt of stolen property after being notified by Lowes in the Empire Center of a possible theft of spray paint cans.

Henry Rodriguez, 23, and Adrian Padilla, 24, both of North Hollywood, were arrested after a Lowes’s employee was giving chase and flagged down a Burbank police officer patrolling the parking lot.

According to Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department, both men were detained by officers and p[laced under arrest for possession of stolen property. Lowe’s was open at the time of the incident around 7:30 pm even though the City was under a Curfew Order.

Both were booked and later released via citation.