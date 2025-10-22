Burbank Police Arrest Two in Connection with Commercial Burglaries and Identity Theft Ring

On October 11, 2025, Burbank Police officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Nails & Spa, located at 1121 North San Fernando Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered the front glass door had been shattered, the cash register ransacked, and a mobile credit card point-of-sale terminal stolen.

Burbank Police detectives immediately began an investigation, reviewing surveillance video and utilizing investigative technology to identify a possible suspect vehicle.

According to Lt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, “Detectives worked quickly to identify and track the suspects involved. Through coordinated investigative efforts and surveillance, we were able to locate the vehicle linked to the crime.”

On October 16, 2025, detectives found the suspect vehicle parked at a motel in the City of Inglewood. Around 1:00 p.m., detectives observed two men exiting a motel room and approaching the suspect vehicle and a nearby car, which was later confirmed to have been reported stolen to the Los Angeles Police Department. Both men were detained without incident.

A subsequent search of the vehicles uncovered distinctive clothing worn during the Burbank burglary, the stolen point-of-sale terminal, narcotics, and a large quantity of identity theft materials. Further investigation linked the suspects to another commercial burglary that occurred on October 14, 2025, at Mario’s Italian Deli & Market in the City of Glendale.

The suspects were identified as 30-year-old Soviya Songkran Phuiwandee and 37-year-old Charles Vincent Ferguson, both residents of Long Beach.

Phuiwandee was booked for:

Penal Code 459 – Commercial Burglary (felony)

Penal Code 530.5(a) – Identity Theft (felony)

Health and Safety Code 11377(a) – Possession of a Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

Ferguson was booked for:

Penal Code 496d(a) – Possession of a Stolen Vehicle (felony)

Penal Code 530.5(a) – Identity Theft (felony)

Health and Safety Code 11377(a) – Possession of a Controlled Substance (misdemeanor)

Formal charges are pending review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.