Burbank Police: August 25 – August 31

The men and women in blue assists in maintaining law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police on Sunday, August 31, handcuffed Edgar Isidro Andrade, a resident of Panorama City at 2900 San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 2:56 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jean Badalyan lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 1501 Victory Place and the time is 8:02 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Lancaster resident Jesse Banuelos was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and it took place at 4:37 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Edna Carolina Beteta Gutierrez resides in Sherman Oaks and is employed as a pharmacist and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Fredy Campos Nava lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 3022 Kenwood St. and the time is 5:00 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Huntington Beach resident Joslyn Kimberly Cardoza was cuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:29 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and misappropriation of lost property.

Alexander Correa lives in Lancaster and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 12:02 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Andrea Diane Gagnon resides in Burbank and was picked up at 7:00 p.m. The site is Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The charge is a warrant.

Justin Jaime Garcia lives in Burbank and works at an automobile body shop and was arrested at Scott Road and Jamestown Road and the time is 7:26 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jean Jean-Pierre was taken into custody at 2000 Empire Ave. and the time is 9:32 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Ciera Elizabeth McCoy Anderson resides in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was nabbed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of marijuana for sale.

Jaime Ordonez lives in Pasadena and is a handyman and was picked up at 2600 Victory Blvd. and the time is 6:53 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Alhambra resident Jose Benigno Perez Diaz was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 3:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Victoria Maria Resendes lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 2900 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 2:58 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Burbank resident Javier Oswaldo Rocha was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and the time is 9:51 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Ryan John Rodulfo lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jose Alfredo Santana resides in Glendale and is a social worker and was cuffed at Irving Drive and Sixth St. The time 9:50 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and driving without a license.

Alberto Solis lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same location and the same time. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Trameses Walker was pinched at 2627 Hollywood Way. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of marijuana for sale.

Daniel Yacoub lives in Alhambra and is a caretaker and was handcuffed at 181 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:25 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Saturday, August 30, Edgar Bagayan, who resides in Burbank was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michelle Bejar lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. The time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Denis Amilcar Cruz resides in Panorama City and is a nurse and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:44 p.m.

Demetrius Dawkins lives in Columbus, Ohio, and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and identity theft.

Joshua Todd Kronick resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and the 5 freeway. It took place at 9:34 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Beth Kristy Ontiveros was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 3:55 a.m.

Tigran Pogosyan is a limousine owner and lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:55 a.m.

Josue Daniel Romero Miranda resides in North Hollywood and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and it took place at 3:59 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Alfredo Serpas lives in Burbank and is a dental assistant and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 9:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Manuel Valencia Ochoa resides in San Bernardino and was taken into custody at 2:15 p.m. The charges are burglary and possession of stolen property.

On Friday, August 29, Rudy Josue Correa, a resident of Palmdale who is employed at public works was apprehended at Winona Ave. and Brighton St. and the time is 6:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of Xanax.

Jacqueline Duenas lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Tujunga Ave. and it took place at 1:10 a.m. The charge is identity theft and a warrant.

Opal Darnley Harmon resides in Norwalk and was taken into at 18625 Bold St. in Rowland Heights. The time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident De Marco Loren Lacy was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 4:00 p.m.

Johnny Martin Lopez Jr. lives in Walnut and was arrested at 18625 Bold St. and the time is 2:40 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Lopez Rivera resides in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at Vanowen St. and Tujunga Ave. The time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Marina Lareta Movsesyan lives in La Crescenta and is a manager and was cuffed at Palm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:00 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Irvin Alexander Ortiz resides in Sylmar and is a dog sitter and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrant.

George Allen Prado lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Lamer St. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Kevin Lee Rebong resides in Santa Monica and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 5:21 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Jose Angel Rubio is a mechanic and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Vanowen St. and Tujunga Ave.

The time is 12:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Ontario Lee Wolfe lives in Burbank and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and a warrant. It took place at 9:16 p.m.

On Thursday, August 28, Brittany Adame, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 8:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kristine Arriola was arrested at Olive Ave. and Orchard Drive, and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Hovanes Arutyunyan lives in Van Nuys and works at guest services and was handcuffed at 8:20 a.m. It took place at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Place. The charge is resisting arrest.

Suisse Shakira Brown resides in Hollywood and was apprehended at 2080 West Empire Ave. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gary Hobson lives in Venice and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Orchard Drive and was taken into custody at 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Jonathan Patrick James is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 125 East Palm Ave. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Victor Antonio Morales is a rehabilitation director and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:10 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Michael Curtis Ornie resides in Hollywood and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Griffith Park Drive and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Burbank dishwasher Julio Fredi Perez was brought into custody at 2080 West Empire Ave. The time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Wednesday, August 27, Alejandro Arroyo, a Burbank resident was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Andover Drive. The time is 1:58 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Miguel Hurtado lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Duran St. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:06 a.m. The charges are joyriding and evading a police officer.

Callum Ali Lachlan resides in Sylmar and was arrested at 1311 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:11 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Michael Anthony Pacheco lives in Huntington Park and is retired and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ambartsumyan Pogosian resides in Glendale and is a CEO and was arrested after being charged with identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. It occurred at 5:40 p.m.

Perris resident Marc Anthony Sherrod works at a warehouse and was taken into custody at 00:27 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Bekka Sinji Shivli lives in Studio City and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place. It occurred at 8:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, August 26, Bernie Benoit, a Burbank resident and a manager was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:45 a.m.

Jamie Elizabeth Flores lives in Chatsworth and is an escrow assistant and was handcuffed at IKEA Way and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 1:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of nitrous oxide.

Edgar Khachatryan resides in Glendale and was cuffed at 1403 Victory Place and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Yakov Leebhoff lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at Avon St. and Empire Ave. and the time is 9:50 a.m. The charge is joyriding.

Jose Mauricio Martinez is a resident of Los Angeles and was brought into custody at Buena Vista St. and Verdugo Ave. and it took place at 2:53 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

Yaser Mohamed lives in Simi Valley and was arrested at Santa Anita Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 1:28 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Burbank resident Diego Alberto Molina Domond works in security and was handcuffed after being charged with rape – lewd act with a minor and forceable sexual penetration with a foreign object. The time is 3:10 a.m.

On Monday, August 25, Arman Debayan, a Van Nuys manager was taken into custody at 00:01 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Mehdi Lotfi Zadeh lives in Northridge and is a drug rehabilitation coach and was picked up at Scott Road and Stanford Road. The time is 7:54 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ricardo Steven Sanchez resides in San Bernardino and was apprehended at 3817 West Olive Ave. and the time is 7:20 a.m. The charges are stealing a shopping cart – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Alvaro Raul Solis is a painter and a North Hollywood resident and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burbank resident Adam Clayton Strick is a Disney animator and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. It took place at 3:44 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Juan Isidro Tinoco Gradilla lives in San Fernando and is employed as a handyman and was arrested at 8:05 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – burglary and a warrant.