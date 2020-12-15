Burbank Police Beefing Up Patrols for Drunk/Impaired Drivers

This holiday season, the Burbank Police Department wants to remind the public about the importance of being safe and sober when driving.

Beginning December 16, 2020 and running through New Year’s Day on January 1, 2021, Burbank Police will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. This enforcement effort is part of the national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, and is intended to show a zero-tolerance for impaired driving.

In 2018, 1,069 people were killed on California roads in crashes involving drivers who had a blood alcohol content over the legal limit (.08 or above). Last year, the Burbank Police Department investigated 36 DUI crashes that injured 46 people.

The Burbank Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just related to alcohol. Certain prescription or over-the-counter medications can also impair your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle. Also, while medicinal and recreational marijuana may be legal in California, driving while under the influence of marijuana is illegal, and can lead to a DUI arrest.

While the Covid-19 pandemic is changing how we celebrate the holidays this year, Burbank Police Officers are committed to keeping the public safe, especially on our roadways. The State of California is asking residents to avoid large gatherings for the holidays in order to mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Burbank Police encourage people to follow state, county and local health orders, and ask that you always enlist a designated, sober driver.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.