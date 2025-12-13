Burbank Police Bring Joy to Local Youth at Annual Shop With a Cop Event

On Wednesday, December 10, the aisles of the Empire Center Walmart were filled with more than shopping carts and holiday wish lists. The Burbank Police Department hosted its annual Shop With a Cop event, where 30 local children, selected through the Burbank Housing Corporation, were invited to take part in a holiday experience designed to create memories and give back to families in need of a little extra love and support during this time of year.

Each child received a $198 Walmart gift card along with a $50 Handy Market gift card, giving them the opportunity not only to shop for themselves, but to thoughtfully choose gifts for friends and family. The kids were paired with members of the Burbank Police Department and the Burbank Police Foundation as they walked the aisles together, carefully checking items off their lists.

For many of the officers, it’s one of the most meaningful days of the year. The event was made possible through the generosity of community partners and donors including Walmart, the Burbank Police Foundation, the Burbank Police Officers’ Association, Burbank Kiwanis, and Burbank Rotary. Together, these organizations helped turn a simple act of shopping into a powerful reminder of what can happen when a community shows up for its own.

Shop with a Cop at Walmart 2025 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

Burbank Police Lieutenant Brent Fekety shared how special the tradition is for the department.

“The Burbank Police Department is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Walmart, Burbank Housing Corporation, Burbank Police Foundation, Burbank Police Officers’ Association, and our local service organizations to support families in our community,” said Lieutenant Fekety.

“The Department’s Holiday Shopping Event is one of our most meaningful annual traditions because it allows us to connect with local youth, share in the spirit of the season, and give children a holiday experience they truly deserve. We appreciate the generosity of our partners and the continued support of the community in making this event possible.”

As carts filled and they made their way to the check out stands, what stood out most was the warmth of the interactions. Police offers donning Santa hats and smiles provided a memorable experience that the kids will always remember. City council member Chris Rizzotti was in attendance with Police Chief Rafael Quintero as they soaked up the excitement of the event.