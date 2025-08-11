Burbank Police Clarify Viral Raid Video Was Not ICE Operation

A video that has garnered more than 28,000 views on TikTok has sparked confusion after appearing to show a raid at a Burbank business. The Burbank Police Department has since clarified the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The video depicts officers removing a security camera and breaking down a door, with the poster claiming the individuals were ICE agents targeting Centanni Italian Restaurant, located at 117 N. Victory Blvd. in Burbank. Following the video’s circulation, Centanni’s owners reported receiving numerous calls from concerned patrons asking if the restaurant was still open. They assured the public that their business was not involved in the incident and sustained no damage.

On Friday, August 8, the Burbank Police Department issued a statement via social media confirming they were aware of the video. They emphasized that this was not an immigration enforcement action, but rather a search warrant served by the California Department of Cannabis Control as part of a criminal investigation.

Police also noted that the operation occurred at a location adjacent to Centanni and that the department was not involved in the investigation or execution of the warrant. Centanni Italian Restaurant remains open and operating as usual.