Burbank Police Conduct DUI Checkpoint; Emphasizes Public Safety Over Arrests

On the evening of August 26, 2023, the Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau initiated a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint to deter drivers from taking the wheel under the influence. The operation occurred on Olive Avenue between Maple Street and Hollywood Way from 9:00 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

This strategic location was selected based on its DUI-related incidents and arrests history. The Burbank Police emphasizes that the core objective of such operations is not to maximize arrests but to underline the importance of public safety and deterrence.

According to Sergeant Fletcher Stone of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, the operation saw over 300 vehicles screened, with an average pass-through time of 20 seconds. The results of the night were as follows:

Five drivers received citations for operating without a valid license.

Two individuals were handed citations for traffic violations.

Two arrests were made for driving under the influence.

These statistics shed light on the checkpoint’s primary objective: while arrests were made, the emphasis was ensuring that drivers recognized the severe consequences of impaired driving.

The Burbank Police Department’s endeavors align with the objectives of the national organization Mothers Against Drunk Driving (M.A.D.D.). M.A.D.D. has been influential in creating awareness about the dangers of driving intoxicated and has long been an advocate for establishing such DUI checkpoints. Their data consistently shows that high-visibility enforcement, like DUI checkpoints, can reduce drunk driving fatalities by as much as 20%.

Furthermore, the Burbank Police Department announced that they will be rolling out DUI saturation patrols in the coming months, a move aimed at further ensuring the safety of Burbank roads. The funding for these safety operations has been secured through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, courtesy of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The collective message from these organizations and operations remains clear: the goal isn’t to catch people in the act, but to prevent the act from happening in the first place. The safety of all road users remains paramount.