Burbank Police Department Hosts First Women’s Self-Defense Seminar

The Burbank Police Department held its first-ever Women’s Self-Defense Seminar on March 1, a free three-hour workshop that equipped local women with vital self-defense skills and situational awareness techniques. Led by Officer Pahola Campos, the department’s Community Resource Officer, the event was held at Burbank High School.

Though only 30 spots were available, over 100 residents applied within the first weekend of its announcement, showing a need within the Burbank community. “I recognize that everyone here has a different reason for attending this class. You guys have some experience, personal experience, that drove you to be here,” said Officer Campos. “Perhaps for some of you, this is your first time taking a self-defense course, and you’ve been interested in it, and the idea of it seems intimidating. We acknowledge all of that, and we welcome you all here.”

Officer Campos addressing the class on safety techniques.

The seminar focused on detecting and de-escalating harmful situations while providing women with practical self-defense tactics rooted in Krav Maga, an aggressive and instinctive martial art developed for real-world confrontations. Participants learned striking techniques such as punches, kicks, knees, and elbows, as well as grappling maneuvers to break free from wrist and hair grabs. The curriculum reinforced the principle that women should fight back when necessary.

Statistics underscore the urgency of self-defense education for women. “When we look at stats, one out of five women in the US have either experienced a completed or attempted rape in their lifetime. Nationwide, about 81% of women have experienced sexual assault or sexual harassment. Those numbers are frightening,” said Officer Campos to the class. A key lesson of the seminar focused on body language and confidence. “Research shows that men or perpetrators oftentimes will size up a woman to determine whether or not they’re viable victims,” Campos explained. Walking with your head held high, shoulders back, and taking strong strides, while being self-aware of your surroundings presents yourself as a fighter, making an attacker think twice. Conversely, slouched posture, timid movement, or being distracted by a phone can signal vulnerability.

Burbank Police Department’s Women’s Self-Defense Seminar.

Campos also emphasized environmental awareness, urging women to be mindful of their surroundings, particularly in high-crime areas. If you can avoid certain areas, do so. But if you must go, consider doing so during daylight hours and using features like ‘Find My Phone’ to let someone know your whereabouts. If you’re heading to a parking structure alone, FaceTime a friend to ensure you get to your car safely, without compromising your situational awareness.

Beyond physical techniques, the seminar reinforced that self-defense is ultimately a mindset. “People associate the word self-defense as combat, like kicking and punching, things of that nature. But self defense is a mindset,” Campos said. When faced with a threat, our instincts are fight, flight, or freeze. Often, you don’t know how you’ll react until it happens, which is why the BPD emphasized the training. “The best thing we can do is to prepare ourselves. Don’t be afraid to to attack when the opportunity presents it,” she added.

With such an overwhelming response from the community, the success of this inaugural event signals a strong demand for more self-defense training in Burbank. While future workshops have yet to be announced, the enthusiasm surrounding this initiative suggests the department may consider additional sessions to help empower more women with the knowledge and skills to protect themselves.