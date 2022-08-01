Burbank Police Department to Host National Night Out Event This Tuesday

National Night Out (NNO) lands on the first Tuesday of August and is meant to be a day of community across the nation where neighborhoods and law enforcement partner up to provide events and connectivity. This Tuesday, August 2nd 2022, the Burbank Police Department will be hosting their annual NNO event at Johnny Carson Park.

“National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” said Public Information Officer, Sergeant Brent Fekety.

BPD National Night Out at 2021 (Photo by Ross A Benson)BPD- National Night Out 2021 (© Ross A Benson)

The Burbank Police Department will be hosting their event at Johnny Carson Park, located at 400 Bob Hope Dr., Burbank from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.. “There’ll be fun activities for the entire family, including displays of police vehicles and specialty units, face painting, music and entertainment, food and refreshments, and more,” added Fekety.

Some of the vendors and fun you will find at the event include bounce houses, caricature drawings, sports activities from the Burbank Parks and Rec Department, a photo booth, live DJ, and trucks and equipment on display from Burbank Water and Power. Come hungry and enjoy food from the Curbgrill food truck and Chili John’s, tea from Ballers and Brew, ice cream from Sliders and popsicles from Stefan Doomanis’ Anything is Popsible truck.

BPD National Night Out at 2021 (Photo by Ross A Benson)BPD- National Night Out 2021 (© Ross A Benson)

During the event members of the Burbank Police and Fire Departments and Burbank City Council will be joining in to connect with community members and discuss any concerns and ideas to help make their neighborhoods safer.

Along with the event hosted by the Burbank Police Department there are also nine block parties planned by community members around the city. A Burbank Fire Engine will be visiting each of the block parties along with city dignitaries and Burbank police officers.

“If you can’t make it to the event at Johnny Carson Park, consider visiting one of the many neighborhood block parties in your area. If you can’t find one near you, consider hosting one,” said Fekety.