Burbank Police Department Unveils Pink Motorcycle and Cruiser

Every year since 2017, the Burbank Police Department and Wrapix Imaging of Burbank have teamed up again to fight breast cancer. Burbank Police will showcase a bright, pink-wrapped Ford Explorer police cruiser and police motorcycle in October, designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Wrapping the vehicle and motorcycle in pink aims to attract attention and promote regular screenings for early breast cancer detection.

Wrapix Imaging and 3M Commercial Graphics have generously donated all the vinyl wrap materials and labor. Wrapix Imaging is a family-owned company specializing in a wide variety of custom-printed graphics.

BPD Pink Cruiser Unveiling (Photo by Ross A Benson)

“It is an honor to continue raising awareness for such an important cause,” said Adam Sumner, Owner of Wrapix Imaging. “Nearly everyone knows someone impacted by this disease, which is why supporting awareness and funding research matters so much to us. Partnering with the Burbank Police Department and City of Hope has become a meaningful tradition that we look forward to every year.”

The police cruiser and motorcycle were unveiled at the Burbank Police Station on Tuesday, October 7. The pink police cruiser will be on display throughout October at various community events.

Burbank Police have also joined the Pink Patch Project and will be selling Burbank Police pink patches throughout October to raise money for City of Hope and cancer research.