Burbank Police Department’s Gun Buyback Event Collects 72 Weapons

Burbank Police conducted an Anonymous Gun Buyback Event on December 9. Hosted in the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, the event achieved significant success by collecting a total of 72 firearms from local residents.

The drive-through style event, tailored for the residents of Burbank, offered a unique and anonymous platform for individuals to surrender their unwanted firearms. Emphasizing confidentiality, the organizers ensured that participants could relinquish their guns without presenting any identification and without facing any inquiries regarding the weapons.

To incentivize the gun disposal process, the department offered pre-paid gift cards to Walmart. Participants received $100 for each handgun, rifle, or shotgun, and a notably higher value of $200 for each assault weapon, as per the classification standards set by the State of California.

The collected firearms encompassed a diverse array, including 39 handguns, 23 rifles, 6 shotguns, and 4 assault weapons, culminating in a total of 72 weapons. This initiative not only removed these firearms from potential misuse but also highlighted the community’s commitment to safety and responsible gun ownership.

Further ensuring the integrity of the event, all collected weapons underwent a thorough verification process to ascertain if any had been reported as lost or stolen. This measure aims to reunite such firearms with their legal owners. The Burbank Police Department confirmed that all remaining firearms would be destroyed in compliance with California state law, thereby guaranteeing their permanent removal from circulation.