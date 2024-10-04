Burbank Police Department’s Pink Cruiser Unveiled for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Burbank Police Department (BPD) unveiled their annual pink police cruiser on October 1st in front of the Burbank Fire and Police Headquarters building in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The car’s wrap was designed and installed by local Burbank business Wrapix Imaging that does graphic design from red carpets to commercial fleet wraps. Wrapix owner, Adam Sumner, and his team have been partnering with BPD on this project and donating the materials and labor since 2018, as the cause is close to home for Sumner and his family.

BPD Unveiling the Pink Police Cruiser © 2024 Ross A. Benson)

Wrapix Imaging employee, Jamison Traw, spoke on behalf of the company to the Burbank Police command staff, Burbank Police Foundation members, and media on site during the reveal. “Adam’s family has been affected by breast cancer, and so he takes it seriously. It’s a huge passion of his and something that we felt very fortunate about coupling with Burbank, our hometown,” said Traw. Getting to do this is our little contribution back to the community and make more people aware about this.” Wrapix also collaborated with City of Hope on the design and wrap, which is one of the top hospitals for breast cancer treatment and intervention.

Along with the pink cruiser, Burbank police officers have switched to pink patches on their uniform as part of their campaign to raise awareness. “We know it impacts everyone. It impacts families. It has impacted this organization. It has impacted my family,” said Police Chief Michael Albanese. “This is something we all can agree to, that we can promote breast cancer awareness so that women get tested annually, so that they can live a long and enduring life.”

The pink car will be making appearances at local Burbank community events throughout the month of October and during the down time will be on display in front of the headquarters building located at 200 N. Third St. for the public to come see and take pictures with.