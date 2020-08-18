Burbank Police DUI Checkpoint Results

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and

driver license checkpoint on August 15, 2020. The checkpoint was held on Buena Vista Street

between Olive Avenue and Verdugo Avenue, from 9:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The

primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by

deterring drivers from driving while impaired.

According to Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, over 500 vehicles

were screened. The average travel time for vehicles passing through the checkpoint was about

30 seconds. Of the vehicles screened, the following are results of the checkpoint:

 Eight citations were issued for either driving without a valid license or driving with a

suspended and/or revoked license.

 66 warnings were given for traffic infractions.

 Field sobriety tests were administered to four drivers.

There were no arrests made for driving under the influence. This statistic suggests that drivers

are making responsible choices by not consuming alcohol or using drugs that cause impairment

before driving, or that they are making arrangements for transportation using designated drivers

or ride-sharing services.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is not to make arrests, but rather to deter impaired driving with

high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized DUI operations. The Burbank Police Department

will continue to deploy DUI saturation patrols in the months of August and September.

Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through

the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.