Burbank Police DUI Checkpoint Results

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and
driver license checkpoint on August 15, 2020. The checkpoint was held on Buena Vista Street
between Olive Avenue and Verdugo Avenue, from 9:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.
Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The
primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by
deterring drivers from driving while impaired.
According to Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, over 500 vehicles
were screened. The average travel time for vehicles passing through the checkpoint was about
30 seconds. Of the vehicles screened, the following are results of the checkpoint:
Eight citations were issued for either driving without a valid license or driving with a
suspended and/or revoked license.
66 warnings were given for traffic infractions.
Field sobriety tests were administered to four drivers.
There were no arrests made for driving under the influence. This statistic suggests that drivers
are making responsible choices by not consuming alcohol or using drugs that cause impairment
before driving, or that they are making arrangements for transportation using designated drivers
or ride-sharing services.
The goal of a DUI checkpoint is not to make arrests, but rather to deter impaired driving with
high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized DUI operations. The Burbank Police Department
will continue to deploy DUI saturation patrols in the months of August and September.
Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through
the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.