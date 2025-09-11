Burbank Police & Fire Department Remember 9-11 During Ceremony at Headquarters

Burbank Police & Fire Department personnel gathered in front of their joint station Thursday morning to pause for a moment of silence, reflection, and to remember the 343 Emergency Responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

