Burbank Police Foundation Announces Burbank Police Awards Luncheon

The Burbank Police Foundation announces the highly anticipated return of the 6th annual ‘Burbank Police Awards Luncheon’ after a four-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. This cherished event, dedicated to honoring the remarkable achievements of the men and women of the Burbank Police Department, volunteers, and community members, is set to take place on February 13, 2024, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at the Marriott Burbank Airport.

The ‘Burbank Police Awards Luncheon’ stands as one of the largest and most well-attended events in Burbank, garnering significant support from local and surrounding business communities, elected officials, and dignitaries. The event will be hosted by accomplished and award-winning media personality and local Burbank resident, Jim Roope.

“As our grateful community gathers at this Awards Luncheon, we will have the unique opportunity to share a meal with our sworn officers and support and command staff. Plus, applaud so many extraordinary achievers and heroes. Please join us.” -Michael Hastings, President of the Burbank Police Foundation.

In the spirit of unity, the foundation honors the outstanding efforts of the brave men and women who serve Burbank, as well as recognizes volunteers and community members who work tirelessly to contribute to the betterment of community welfare and security. The sponsors of the event play a key role in raising funds to further the Burbank Police Foundation’s programs and fundraising activities including the Matthew Pavelka Scholarship Fund, Downed Officers Fund, and Arrive Alive – a safety awareness campaign for local high school students – to name a few. The generous sponsors of this year’s luncheon include the Chief’s Circle sponsor Cusumano Real Estate Group; gold sponsors Worthe Real Estate Group and Smith Mandel & Associates; silver sponsor Nickelodeon; and bronze sponsors 2020 Building Services and the Michael Hastings Family.

The 6th annual ‘Burbank Police Awards Luncheon’ promises to be a momentous occasion, providing an opportunity for the community to come together and express gratitude for the dedicated service of Burbank’s law enforcement professionals. For more Information, visit burbankpolicefoundation.org or call (818) 237-9032.

About Burbank Police Foundation:

The Burbank Police Foundation (BPF) is a non-profit organization committed to supporting the Burbank Police Department and fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. Through a variety of community outreach and fundraising activities, the BPF works to support Burbank Police departmental operations, supplement budgets and fund public safety initiatives; conduct, plan, study and coordinate educational programs in the interest of the public in law; encourage every citizen to become active, involved and responsible in fighting crime and disorder; and, to carry on other charitable activities associated with this goal as allowed by law.