Burbank Police Foundation Announces Doubling of Funds for Awardees of the Matthew Pavelka Scholarship Awards Program

The Burbank Police Foundation (BPF) is thrilled to announce that in solemn remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the heroic death of Officer Matthew Pavelka, the 2023 Matthew Pavelka Scholarship Awards Program will double its scholarship individual awardee amounts from $2,000.00 to $4,000.00 per student. For more than a decade, BPF has awarded scholarships to outstanding high school seniors from the various high schools in Burbank, in addition to family members of Burbank police officers who plan on furthering their education.

This academic year, one graduating student from John Burroughs, Burbank, Monterey, and Providence high schools, along with the dependent of a current active or retired BPD member, will be awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,000.00 for each completed year of college for a maximum of four years.

In order to be considered for this meaningful and prestigious scholarship, applicants must submit all required material to their high school counselors or directly to the Burbank Police Foundation by February 28, 2023.

Interviews for the top three applicants from each school will be scheduled for March 28 and March 29 between the hours of 3:30p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

