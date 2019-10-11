Burbank Police Foundation Family Fun Day Draws Largest Crowd To Date

The Burbank Police Foundation held its annual Family Fun Festival at Johnny Carson Park on Saturday, October 5. This year’s attendance was the largest in the history of the festival.

There were activities for everyone in the family. The Road Kings organized a large car show and the Kiwanis held a pancake breakfast.

There was a lot of Burbank Police Department equipment on display including the Notar Helicopter, SWAT Van, Bearcat and Communications Command Post.

Burbank K-9 officer Joel Rodriguez and his partner Kimo put on a couple of demos. Burbank Police also showed how they use a new drone for tactical situations and traffic accident investigations.

Here is a photo gallery from the event.