Burbank Police Gather With Local Youth for “Shop with a Cop”

This holiday season, the Burbank Police Department, in collaboration with Walmart and the Burbank Housing Corporation, continues a heartwarming tradition that has brightened the lives of many families for over three decades. Thursday marked the 33rd anniversary of the “Shop with a Cop” event, an annual initiative that embodies the spirit of community and giving.

Launched in December 1990, this philanthropic holiday shopping event has become a staple of the Burbank community. Each year, the Burbank Police Department proudly participates, reaffirming its commitment to the community and extending a helping hand to those less fortunate. This year, the event welcomes 30 children, carefully selected by the Burbank Housing Corporation based on their family’s financial income and needs.

In a generous display of community support, each child will be presented with a $160 gift card. This year’s event is sponsored by Walmart, the Kiwanis Club of Burbank (Kiwanis), and the Rotary Club of Burbank Noon (Rotary), showcasing a remarkable collaboration between local businesses and service organizations. Accompanied by police officers, cadets, and explorers, the children embarked on a shopping spree, selecting holiday gifts for themselves and their loved ones.

But the generosity doesn’t end at the store. After the shopping event, each child and their family will receive a gift certificate to Burbank’s Handy Market, courtesy of the Burbank Police Foundation (BPF). This thoughtful gesture ensures that the families can enjoy a festive holiday dinner, adding to the joy of the season.

The “Shop with a Cop” event is more than just a day of shopping; it’s an opportunity for the Burbank community to come together in support of its younger members. It’s a chance for children to experience a festive holiday, regardless of their financial circumstances. Moreover, the event serves as an important bridge-builder, fostering positive interactions and stronger relationships between the youth and law enforcement officials.

Over the years, “Shop with a Cop” has become a symbol of hope, kindness, and community spirit in Burbank. It’s a reminder that the holiday season is not just about receiving, but more importantly, about giving and sharing. As the Burbank Police Department continues this cherished tradition, they reinforce the message that community care and togetherness are at the heart of the holiday spirit.