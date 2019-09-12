Burbank Police Get Their Man After Pursuit

Burbank police responded to a call on Riverside Drive for a suspicious vehicle. As officers approached the car, the driver fled and used his vehicle as a weapon and threatened the officers.

Burbank police initiated a pursuit at 10:51 pm that took them to the I-5 freeway southbound and down through the Los Angeles area. Speeds reached over 90 mph during the pursuit that lasted about 45 minutes.

Burbank asked for CHP for assistance while on the freeway and they took over the pursuit while Burbank followed behind. The suspect made it back on the I-5 freeway into Burbank when he slowed on the freeway, coming to a stop just before the Olive off-ramp.

Once the suspect stopped, he exited the car and did not comply with the officer’s command to surrender and started walking around and away from officers and it appeared he was possibly smoking a cigarette.

Officers used A non-lethal weapon to bring the man down to the ground and officers took him into custody immediately.

The I-5 N/B was completely closed for about 20 minutes until they were to get the vehicle off the freeway.

Burbank Police conducted a search of the vehicle as it sat in The Black Angus parking lot, they located open alcoholic containers.

The suspect was taken into custody on a battery of charges and his car impounded.