Burbank Police Give Tips for the Upcoming Pedestrian Safety Month

September is Pedestrian Safety Month in California. The Burbank Police Department would like to remind drivers to slow down and be alert for people walking on our roads. By always taking extra precautions, you can help protect pedestrians and reduce the risk of crashes and injuries. Walking should always be an easy and safe option for getting around any community.

According to projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,318 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes across the United States in 2023. In California alone, pedestrian deaths make up more than 27 percent of all traffic-related fatalities, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness and safety measures on our roads.

Burbank PD offers safe driving and walking tips, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking.

Drivers

Do not speed, and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians

Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.

Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – consider wearing bright colors, reflective material, or use a flashlight when practical.

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

Share your thoughts about pedestrian safety by participating in the Go Safely Movement, a call-to-action traffic safety survey from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Take the survey at gosafelyca.org.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.