Burbank Police Give Update About Charges Being Filed in Tinhorn Flats Alledged Assault

The following statement was released on the Burbank Police website Thursday, December 31, 2020

On December 22, 2020, at about 6:50 P.M., Burbank Police Officers responded to a reported fight involving several individuals outside of Tinhorn Flats. The investigation led to the arrest and booking of two adults on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. The investigation was then assigned to a Burbank Police Detective.

As with any arrest, the investigation is reviewed by a prosecutor before formal charges are filed. Whenever a suspect(s) is being held in-custody, charges must be filed within a certain time constraint, from the time of arrest to the time of arraignment.

In this particular case, police reports and evidence available at the time of arrest were reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Following this review process, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office requested that additional follow-up investigation be conducted by the Burbank Police Department prior to a filing decision being made. Due to the time constraint leading to arraignment, the Burbank Police Department had no choice but to release the suspects pending the additional follow-up work.

The investigation into this incident is still active. The Burbank Police Department is working closely with the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, as well as the Burbank Human Relations Council and the Los Angeles Organized Crime Division – Hate Crimes Section, in order to complete a thorough investigation in the most expeditious manner possible. Once the investigation is completed, the case will then be reviewed by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, which will make the determination as to whether charges will be filed against the suspects and the type of charges, if any, to be filed.