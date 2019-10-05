Burbank Police Going ‘Pink’ to Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and once again the Burbank Police Department (BPD) is taking part by wrapping one of their Ford Explorer Police Cruisers and one of their motorcycles in a vinyl matte pink color. On Tuesday, October 1 they unveiled the vehicles at Wrapix Imaging.

Burbank Police Chief Scott LaChasse spoke at the event, along with Deputy Chief Michael Albanese saying that “Breast Cancer Awareness Month has always been dear to our hearts, this is why the Burbank Police Department is happy to publicize this event by wrapping two of our vehicles in pink”.

This will remind the public about the importance of regular breast cancer screening to promote early detection.

“It’s great to partner with the Burbank Police Department once again for this important cause,” said Adam Sumner, owner of Wrapix Imaging said in a press release. “We all know someone affected by this disease, so it’s important to us that we help in raising awareness and money for research.”

According to the Burbank Police Department, Wrapix Imaging and 3M Commercial Graphics have generously donated all of the vinyl wrap materials and labor. Wrapix Imaging is a family-owned company specializing in a wide variety of custom-printed graphics. It is also an authorized training and testing center for 3M.

In addition to the two pink vehicles, the Burbank Police Officers will be wearing Burbank Police Pink Patches as part of the Pink Patch Project and will be selling them to the public with proceeds going to the City of Hope for cancer research.

The Explorer will be displayed at different community events during October while the motorcycle will be in use during normal patrol operations. Anyone wishing one of the special patches may stop by the Burbank Police Headquarters at Orange Grove and Third Street and purchase one for $10.