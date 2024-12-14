Burbank Police Gun BuyBack Event Nets 138 Guns Turned In

On December 7, 2024, the Burbank Police Department held an Anonymous Gun Buyback Event in the rear parking lot of the Police/Fire Headquarters, which resulted in the collection of 138 weapons.

The drive-through event provided community members with an opportunity to relinquish their unwanted guns without having to show any identification and with “no questions asked” in exchange for gift cards. The goal of the event was to reduce the availability of unwanted firearms in the community by providing an opportunity for the safe and anonymous disposal of guns.

Participants received a $100 pre-paid gift card to Walmart for each handgun, rifle, or shotgun, and a $200 gift card for each assault weapon, as classified in the State of California.

The event yielded the following:

Handguns – 60

Rifles – 52

Shotguns – 19

Assault Weapons – 7

Total: 138

All weapons collected were run through a records check. None of the weapons collected were reported lost or stolen. All firearms will be destroyed in compliance with California state law.