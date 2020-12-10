Burbank Police Hold Heros and Helpers Covid Style

Last night the Burbank Police Department teamed up with Target and the Boys and Girls Club for the “Heroes and Helpers” holiday gift and food giveaway. This year has been especially difficult, and Burbank Police were excited to announce that 30 children

have been chosen to receive $150 gift cards, courtesy of Target.

The children were selected based on their family’s financial income and need.

As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held at The Burbank Police Department’s parking lot.

Burbank Police distributed the gift cards in a drive-through pattern to the rear of the Burbank Police Station. Families arrived based on a pre-determined appointment time, between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The event was “contactless,” as recipients will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times. Meeting Los Angeles County Health guidelines.

The “Heroes and Helpers” event was first launched in December of 1990. Since then, the

Burbank Police Department has proudly participated each year as part of its commitment to the community and helping those who are less fortunate.

In addition to the gift cards, families were provided with holiday gifts and food baskets, sponsored

by The Kiwanis Club of Burbank, Noon Rotary Club of Burbank, Costco Wholesale, and The

Baked Bear in Burbank.

The goal of the “Heroes and Helpers” event is to provide children with a friendly holiday

experience they won’t soon forget while building stronger community partnerships with law

enforcement.