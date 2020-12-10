Burbank Police Hold Heros and Helpers Covid Style

By
Press Release
-
0
532
Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

Last night the Burbank Police Department teamed up with Target and the Boys and Girls Club for the “Heroes and Helpers” holiday gift and food giveaway.  This year has been especially difficult, and Burbank Police  were excited to announce that 30 children
have been chosen to receive $150 gift cards, courtesy of Target.

MT
Burbank Police Officer Rashaad Coleman helps distribute holiday food and gift baskets to families from the Boys and Girls Club during the “Heroes & Helpers Holiday Gift & Food Drive” Wednesday evening. Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

The children were selected based on their family’s financial income and need.
As a result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held at The Burbank Police Department’s parking lot.

Burbank Police distributed the gift cards in a drive-through pattern to the rear of the Burbank Police Station. Families arrived based on a pre-determined appointment time, between the hours of 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM. The event was “contactless,” as recipients will be required to remain in their vehicles at all times. Meeting Los Angeles County Health guidelines.

The “Heroes and Helpers” event was first launched in December of 1990. Since then, the
Burbank Police Department has proudly participated each year as part of its commitment to the community and helping those who are less fortunate.

In addition to the gift cards, families were provided with holiday gifts and food baskets, sponsored
by The Kiwanis Club of Burbank, Noon Rotary Club of Burbank, Costco Wholesale, and The
Baked Bear in Burbank.

BurCal Apartments8715
Burbank Police Officers with the holiday gift and food baskets they distributed to families from the Boys & Girls Club during the “Heroes & Helpers Holiday Gift & Food Drive” Wednesday evening. Photo By: Edward Tovmassian

The goal of the “Heroes and Helpers” event is to provide children with a friendly holiday
experience they won’t soon forget while building stronger community partnerships with law
enforcement.

MT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here