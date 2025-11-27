Burbank Police Identify Man Accussed of Killing K-9 “Spike”

The Burbank Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred on November 22, 2025.

Jose Domingo Ayala Alas

On November 22, 2025, at about 6:40 p.m., Burbank Police officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street near the northbound I-5 on-ramp.

During the stop, a passenger fled from the vehicle, ran up the I-5 on-ramp, and jumped over the freeway embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood.

A coordinated search was initiated using a police canine and a police helicopter. During the search, the canine located the suspect. The suspect fired multiple rounds, striking the canine, before fleeing on foot.

The canine was transported to a local emergency veterinarian but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

A police helicopter later located the suspect, concealed in dense terrain near the I-5, still armed with a firearm. The incident transitioned into a joint operation involving the Glendale and Pasadena Police Departments, supported by additional canine units, crisis negotiators, and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Teams.

Officers made multiple de-escalation attempts, including repeated communication, crisis negotiation, and the deployment of less-lethal systems to encourage peaceful surrender. Despite these efforts, the suspect fired at officers, striking police vehicles. Officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. A loaded handgun was recovered.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified the deceased as 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas of Palmdale.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.