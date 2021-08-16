Burbank Police Identify Officer Involved in March 8 Shooting at Quality Inn

Burbank police today released the name of the officer who was involved in the shooting in the early morning of March 8 which killed David Kahler after he pointed his gun at officers.

According to Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department in a release, “Officer Miguel Camarena is identified as the officer involved in the shooting which took place on March 8, 2021, at the Quality Inn. Officer Camarena has been a Burbank Police Officer for approximately two years.

Officer Camarena returned to full duty shortly after the incident.”

Camarena had responded to a call for service of a young child who was wandering in the Quality Inn (parking lot) and appeared to be unsupervised. Upon their arrival, officers contacted that child and later came into contact with another male who was seated inside of a vehicle. During the interaction with the male inside the vehicle, an officer-involved shooting did occur, according to information released by Brimay back in March.

Police later released a video of the incident using body cameras worn by officers.

Brimway also said that the investigation into this shooting remains active and ongoing by both the Burbank Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office (Justice System Integrity Division).

Here is the video shot by myBurbank the morning of the shooting.