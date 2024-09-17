Burbank Police Investagating School Threat Circulating on Social Media

The Burbank Police Department is aware of a social media post that has been circulating in our community about a perceived school threat. This same message has also been circulating in neighboring school districts and is not directed at a specific school. The Department has been in communication with the Burbank Unified School District and will continue to monitor this situation throughout the day. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible.

The Burbank Police Department is committed to helping in providing a safe and secure environment in and around school campuses in the City of Burbank. Together with the Burbank Unified School District, the Burbank Police Department investigates any act, behavior, or threat

that places fear in the minds of students, parents, or staff, or that compromises safety.

The Burbank Police Department would also like to remind our community that any threat directed towards a student(s), faculty member(s), or school, is a crime. Anyone suspected of orchestrating such a threat, helping to spread rumors of a threat, or committing any act that jeopardizes the safety of our schools or causes a disruption in education, will be held accountable for their actions.