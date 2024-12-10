Burbank Police Investagation Shows That Officer Accidently Shot at Alledged Suspect

Authorities continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting stemming from a stolen van in Burbank’s Magnolia Park District on October 26, 2024. A press release issued by the Burbank Police Department on December 10 revealed that the shooting was the result of an unintentional discharge of the officer’s duty weapon.

The incident began shortly after 1:00 a.m. when officers on patrol identified a stolen white Ford Econoline van near Buena Vista Street and Vanowen Avenue. After confirming the vehicle was stolen, officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop at Buena Vista Street, just north of Victory Boulevard. During the stop, an officer fired one round from their handgun into the vehicle.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Brandon Kameel Dosunmu, a transient, was not struck by the bullet. However, he sustained a minor cut to his forehead, which officers believe may have been caused by shattered windshield glass. He was treated at a hospital before being transported to the Burbank Police Station.

Dosunmu was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and suspicion of driving under the influence. He received a citation and was released, pending a court appearance scheduled for November. A check of criminal cases in Los Angeles County does not show that Dosunmu ever was charged or appeared in a Los Angeles County court.

As standard procedure, the officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave. The Burbank Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a comprehensive investigation, including a criminal review, an internal administrative evaluation, and an independent assessment by the District Attorney’s Office.

In a statement, the Burbank Police Department said the unintentional discharge occurred during the high-risk stop, showing body-worn camera footage of the incident. The department produced a Critical Incident Debrief Video. The video includes footage from body-worn cameras and in-car systems, evidence, and a timeline of events.

“This incident remains under investigation and will follow established protocols for officer-involved shootings,” the department said.

No further information about the incident or the officer involved has been released.

Police did not say if the shooting was or was not within department policy until the investigation is completed.

myBurbank also created a video from the footage you can see below.