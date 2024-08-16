Burbank Police Investigate Bomb Threat Made at Providence High School

An investigation is underway following a telephonic threat of explosives on a high school campus.

On August 16, 2024, at about 12:00 p.m., the Burbank Police Communications Center received a call from an individual who claimed to have placed explosives on the campus of Providence High School, located at 511 South Buena Vista Street.

Burbank Police officers responded to the school and conducted an extensive search of the entire campus, finding no evidence of explosives. No injuries were reported and there was minimal disruption to classroom instruction.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.