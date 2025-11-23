Burbank Police K-9 ‘Spike’ Succumbed Of Injuries From Gun Shots Wounds During Traffic Stop

This is a Press Release released at 2:53 this morning from the Burbank Police Department regarding the incident.

The following is an update to an earlier news release regarding a shooting involving a Burbank Police canine.

Previous Article: https://myburbank.com/burbank-police-report-on-situation-at-the-2400-block-of-buena-vista

During the incident, the police canine was struck by gunfire from a suspect armed with a handgun. The police canine was transported to a local emergency veterinarian, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

With the assistance of an air support unit, police officers were able to see the suspect hiding in terrain adjacent to the northbound Interstate-5 freeway near the Buena Vista Street on-ramp. The terrain was thick, uneven, and overgrown. The suspect was seen still armed with the handgun within proximity of a residential neighborhood.

Additional resources were necessary, so the incident transitioned into a joint agency operation between the Burbank and Glendale Police Departments. This included additional police canine units, crisis negotiators, and the Burbank Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

Multiple efforts were made to communicate and negotiate with the suspect, encouraging him to surrender peacefully. Officers established a containment and deployed less lethal systems in an attempt to induce him to surrender.

During these attempts, the suspect began shooting at police officers, striking police vehicles parked near the scene. Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The handgun was recovered.

National Night Out at Carson Park, Burbank K-9, Spike puts on a demo for the public. ( Photo by Ross A Benson)

The Burbank K-9 Spike was a two-year-old Old Belgian Malinois. He celebrated his Birthday just days ago.

Spike recently put on a demonstration during National Night Out, where hundreds watched him perform.

The suspect’s identity is not yet known.