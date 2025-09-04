Burbank Police Launch Community Connect to Enhance Communication

The Burbank Police Department is pleased to announce the launch of Community Connect, a new system designed to improve communication with residents, businesses, and visitors following a request for police services.

Community Connect uses automated text and email messaging to keep the community informed about the status of their calls for service.

When a caller provides contact information to the Burbank Police Communications Center, they will receive an acknowledgement message within minutes of their call being entered by an operator. If there is a delay in police response, Community Connect will automatically send updates until the call is dispatched.

Once an officer completes the call for service, the system will issue a follow-up message providing a general disposition of how the incident was managed. When a report is taken, victims may also receive the name of the responding officer and the corresponding report number. If a case is assigned to a detective, Community Connect will automatically notify the victim with updated information.

Messages are available in English, Spanish, and Armenian, and recipients may opt out at any time by replying “STOP.”

Following a call disposition, some callers may receive a short survey invitation to provide feedback on their experience. This information will assist the Burbank Police Department in improving services and ensuring accountability to the community.

To protect the safety of community members and officers, updates will not be sent during in-progress crimes or in sensitive situations where a message could create risk.

Community Connect reflects the Burbank Police Department’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and delivering quality service through communication with those we serve.