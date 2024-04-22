Burbank Police Log: April 1 – April 7

The Burbank police department are always on duty and ready to keep the city safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

During the course of securing the city, the Burbank police department on Sunday, April 7, arrested William David Cardell Jr., who resides in Burbank and is a financial analyst.

The site is Victory Blvd. and Valencia Ave. The time is 2:26 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan Ryan Selleck is a Los Angeles dog groomer and was pinched at 3:50 a.m. The charge is violating a restraining order and a warrant.

Simon Chinivizyan lives in Burbank and works with sheet metal and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 6:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Chatsworth notary Matthew Stonebraker was apprehended at 1801 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Sara Murcia lives in Chatsworth and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. It took place at 8:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and a warrant.

Michelle Diana Banouchian works undercover and lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, April 6, John Allen Soares, who lives in Twin Peaks and works in motion pictures was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Brighton St.

The time is 1:23 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Martin Aviles Jr. is a San Fernando truck driver and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:00 a.m.

Gary Francis Pavlak lives in Northridge and was taken into custody at 4089 Sunset Canyon Drive. It took place at 4:50 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and trespassing.

Joshua Douglas Smith is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place. The time is 8:04 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Jesse Jay Marzette Dupree lives in Panorama City and works in wholesale and was apprehended at 1701 North Victory Place. It occurred at 11:14 a.m. The charges are petty theft and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Tujunga resident Vagram Martirosyan works in logistics and was handcuffed at Angeleno Ave. and Third St. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Ramos lives in Los Angeles and works in security and was nabbed at 11640 Burbank Blvd. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charges are burglary – joyriding – vandalism – reckless driving – forgery – speeding and warrants.

Jeffrey Allen Durrett is a Houston resident and is an airbrush artist and was picked up at 1520 West Olive Ave. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charges are petty theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Tabitha Caldwell is a janitor and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Western St. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft and possession of Xanax.

Khachatur Chris Demirchyan is a mechanic and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are petty theft – possession of methamphetamines – possession of tear gas and identity theft.

Armen Atanian lives in Fresno and is unemployed and was apprehended at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 6:52 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Blaine Spencer Rodriguez works in automotive body repair and was brought into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave.

The time is 8:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 149 (A) (1) of the state penal code – trespassing – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

William Farias Rivera works in IT and lives in Burbank and was pinched at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:17 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Scot Lawson Bennett is employed as a paralegal and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Blvd. The time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and warrants.

Matthew William Rick is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 10:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery – disorderly conduct – vandalism and warrants.

On Friday, April 5, Daisy Marie Guzman, a Sylmar store associate was pinched at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – being under the influence of drugs – resisting arrest and a warrant. It occurred at 1:20 a.m.

Adham Mohamed Aly works at a car dealership and is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. and the time is 6:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and 3056 PC.

Cristian Daniel Torres is a Pasadena manager and was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and IKEA Way and the time is 10:08 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Savannah Ruth Aderholdt is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 11:36 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – vandalism – identity theft and unsafe lane changes.

Adrian Palma Gomez is a Los Angeles carpenter and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, April 4, Julius Ilustre Soriano, who lives in Sun Valley and is a housekeeper was apprehended at 1221 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 3:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a bench warrant.

Samantha Lynn Rubio is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. The time is 11:41 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – battery – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – resisting an executive officer and warrants.

Keyilah Lacy is a Compton resident and is a CNA and was arrested at 139th St. and Central Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft and grand theft.

Nicola Samuel Cheze is a Burbank barber and was taken into custody at 316 North Maple St. and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charges are battery and tenant re-entry after eviction.

Burbank barber Micah Larsen was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:40 p.m.

Andy Lee Pollard is employed at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 139th St. and Central Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m.

The charges are 149 (A) (1) PC – receiving stolen property – grand theft – burglary -petty theft – violating probation and warrants.

Artashes Gasparian is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:43 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm – petty theft and a warrant.

Leanna Jo Young is a cleaner and a North Hollywood resident and was cuffed at 641 North Victory Blvd. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Michael Agustin Elias lives in Burbank and is a plumber and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The charge is a violation and a warrant. The time is 7:50 p.m.

Madi Molisan Motagian is a Burbank barber and was taken into custody at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery and receiving stolen property.

Amir Akbari lives in Canyon Country and is unemployed and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. The time is 10:01 p.m.

Salvador Hernandez lives in North Hollywood and is employed as a barber and was nabbed at 201 West Alameda Ave. The time is 10:14 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hunter Lee Bradford is unemployed and a West Hollywood resident and was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

On Wednesday, April 3, Jose Mendoza, who lives in San Fernando was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and California St.

It took place at 00:20 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – 3000.08 PC [flash incarceration] – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Christian Shogun Brown resides in North Hollywood and is a caretaker and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Cahuenga Blvd. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and warrants.

Matthew March Omalia is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Sparks St. and the time is 1:23 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Skylar Noah Wall lives in Canyon Country and is a landscaper and was picked up at 240 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 11:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and theft of a public utility.

Christian Nataniel Colon is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 1:40 p.m. The charges are making criminal threats twice – bench warrant and warrants. The site is 4207 West Riverside Drive.

Kyla Ashley Dacosizarco is an adult actress and lives in Van Nuys and was picked up in Desert Hot Springs. The time is 10:57 a.m. The charges are vandalism and stalking.

Liliana Buzoianu is an Anaheim housekeeper and was handcuffed at Sephora and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Burbank resident Joseph Vasquez is unemployed and was apprehended at 170 West Elmwood Ave. It occurred at 7:29 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Darrin James Andreola is a sheet metal worker and lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 9:45 p.m. The site is 1501 North Victory Place. The charges are petty theft and violating probation.

On Tuesday, April 2, Carlos Martinez Duran, who lives in Arleta and is a CNA was handcuffed at 925 West Alameda Ave. The time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Giovanni Gutierrez is a resident of Pacoima and is a contractor and was nabbed at First St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Armen Aramayisi Mnatsakanyan lives in Burbank and is a driver and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery – petty theft and warrants. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Andy Renderos is a Sylmar resident and works in security and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 9:31 p.m. The charges are petty theft and driving without a license.

Sylmar resident Mauricio Adrian Escobar is employed at a warehouse and was apprehended at the same location and the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, April 1, Anthony Luis Lopez, a North Hollywood entertainer was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. The time is 3:29 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Isaac Geovani Aguilar works with air conditioning and lives in San Fernando and was picked up at 301 North Pass Ave.

It took place at 8:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and a warrant.

Nicholas A. Padilla is a resident of San Fernando and is employed as a stocker and was taken into custody at the same location and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Jason Antonio Umana Revel works with sheet metal and lives in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery and a warrant. It took place at 11:50 p.m.