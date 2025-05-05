Burbank Police Log: April 14 – April 20

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Securing the city is vital and on Sunday, April 20, Martin Barrientos Espinoza, a Los Angeles mechanic was picked up by the Burbank police department at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Walter Alberto Hernandez is a Canyon Country resident and was arrested at Victory Place and Lake St. The time is 00:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and warrants.

Colin Loustalot lives in Winnetka and is a driver and was apprehended at 1127 San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 2:12 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jesus Antonio Manzo Martinez is a mechanic and resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 9:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of tear gas.

Alan Lee McDermott lives in Burbank and was arrested at Heffron Drive and Pass Ave. It occurred at 6:57 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Lawrence Francis McGinley is an assistant editor and resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at 902 North Third St. The time is 2:50 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Daniella Esmeralda Reyes lives in Hollywood and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Third St. The time is 6:40 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan John Rodolfo lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Bernadette Telli lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with elder abuse. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Sunland resident Aren Vartanian was taken into custody at 125 East Palm Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Saturday, April 19, Gevork Roman Adanalyan, a Glendale philanthropist was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 4:37 a.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and vehicle registration fraud.

Victor Hugo Chavez III lives in Burbank and works in restoration and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Vanowen St. and the time is 00:12 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Goul Abrey Raphaelle Djedje is a nurse and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 9:05 a.m.

Matthew James Friday resides in Glendale and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and it took place at 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and warrants.

Erick Alexander Fuentes lives in Burbank and was arrested at 1510 West Victory Blvd. The time is 9:00 a.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Adam James Bise Maurer is a student and a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Cary Dwain Mitchell resides in Hollywood and was nabbed at 4017 West Magnolia Blvd. and the charge is disorderly conduct. It occurred at 10:20 p.m.

Kimberly Clair Petrilli lives in Reseda and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:41 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and warrants.

Edwin Oswaldo Suchite Rebollo is a mover and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mnandi Odonakachuka Ukah lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 8:40 a.m.

Anthony Zaragoza is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1717 Scott Road and the time is 9:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Friday, April 18, Nancy Bermudez, a Pacoima student was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Sean Darren Boyce was pinched at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts and 3056 of the state penal code.

Sylvester Stanley Clements was handcuffed at Reese Place and Chandler Blvd. and it took place at 2:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Daniel Ulysses Martinez was picked up at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Emily Marie Medina lives in Canoga Park and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. and the time is 2:20 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of ammunition and being a felon – possession of stolen property – possession of heroin/cocaine – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Rosemead resident Jonathan Raul Rivera is a licensed vocational nurse and was taken into custody at 651 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Anthony Zaragoza lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. It took place at 5:30 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Thursday, April 17, Darren Kendall Breaux, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of a controlled substance.

William Cuervo Rosa resides in North Hills and is employed as a delivery driver and was pinched at Barham Blvd. and DeWitt Drive. The time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is being a fugitive.

Angel Gutierrez lives in Burbank and is a construction worker and was picked up at 280 West Alameda Ave. It took place at 2:23 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Vincent Edward Holloway resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 5:15 p.m. The charge is felony hit and run.

Hayward resident Bobby Ray House III was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:29 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Bobby Ray House III lives in Hayward and was picked up at 2525 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 4:30 a.m. The charges are battery and defrauding an innkeeper.

Angelos Kario Fillis was arrested at 1615 West Verdugo Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest and a warrant.

Valerii Kobziev lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 200 East Cypress Ave. and it took place at 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Adrian Isiah Leyva is a Hollywood resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 00:30 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Fernando Luis lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. It took place at 11:07 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Justin Robert Parker is an Arleta resident and was brought into custody after being charged with contacting a minor with intent to commit certain crimes and contacting a minor for lewd purposes. The time is 3:30 p.m.

Josue Gonzalo Saldivar lives in San Francisco and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 8:25 p.m. The charge is eating or drinking on a public transportation vehicle.

Yorup Singh is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:46 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Bernadette M. Telli lives in Burbank and is a caregiver and was handcuffed at Pacific Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 4:45 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ronald Macy Thompson resides in Hollywood and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 1:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – false impersonation and warrants.

On Wednesday, April 16, Wayne Freeman, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 2611 West Olive Ave. and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Brandon Steven Giron Prado lives in Los Angeles and is a construction worker and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:20 a.m. The charge is driving without a license and a warrant.

Donnel Deon Paige Jr. lives in Burbank and was cuffed after being charged with spousal abuse – assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and making criminal threats. The time is 2:15 a.m.

Brent Andrew Parnell lives in Los Angeles and works as a roadside assistant and was handcuffed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is 12:28 p.m.

The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Johan Alberto Plate Gonzalez is a resident of Arleta and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. It took place at 11:42 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Sun Valley resident Jose Del Refugio works in sales and was apprehended at Bel Aire Drive and Vista Road and it took place at 4:35 p.m. The charge is possession of a hard drug.

Vanessa Salas lives in Arleta and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Pass Ave. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jonah Michael David Tofte resides in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1209 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Manuel Urena lives in Pasadena and was pinched at 310 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:15 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Los Angeles resident Dionne Wilcox was brought into custody at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m.

The charges Wilcox faces include possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Tuesday, April 15, no one was arrested.

On Monday, April 14, Justin Lee Brown, a Los Angeles resident was picked up at Riverside Drive and Keystone St. and the time is 7:28 p.m.

The charges include possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting an executive officer – resisting arrest and vandalism.

Richard Dadian lives in Canyon Country and is a mechanic and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. The time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Anahit Kagiyan resides in Glendale and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hills forklift driver John Matthew Lee was picked up at 2021 West Olive Ave. The time is 2:28 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tear gas.

Vitthal Pablo Mendieta lives in North Hollywood and was pinched at 2255 North Buena Vista St. It took place at 10:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Christian Deon Parker is a day laborer and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 7:15 a.m. The charges Parker faces are repeated thefts – identity theft and warrants.

Felicia S. Rodriguez Imamura lives in Lawndale and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:40 p.m.

Michael Katrell Samuel Jr. resides in Los Angeles and works as a security guard and was cuffed at 1701 West Olive Ave. The charges are possession of burglary tools – petty theft and vehicle registration fraud. The time is 3:00 a.m.

Ariel Deshea Smart lives in Long Beach and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Michelle Monique Williams is a youth counselor and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at the same site and the time is 4:35 p.m. The charge is the same.