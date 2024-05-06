Burbank Police Log: April 15 – April 21

A seven-day report of those people arrested by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s safety and security is always paramount for the police department and on Sunday, April 21, Nathan Jonathan Valle, a La Canada resident was handcuffed at Varney St. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kevin Damian Hernandez lives in Sun Valley and is employed in automobile detail and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Angeleno Ave. and it took place at 00:46 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – forging vehicle registration and stickers – petty theft – driving without a license and a warrant.

Joel Mendias lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Naomi St. and it occurred at 1:42 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Omar Sharif Charles is a caregiver and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody and the time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are robbery – assault and violating probation. The site is 3017 North San Fernando Blvd.

Petros Arzumanyan lives in Sherman Oaks and is a mechanic and was cuffed at 10:00 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. The site is Lowe’s.

Charles Ray Belty Jr. is a San Fernando resident and is employed as a HVAC technician and was arrested at 2900 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 9:45 a.m.

The charges are identity theft – possession of methamphetamines for sale – joyriding – possession of burglary tools – violating probation and warrants.

Frank Donatelli is a Burbank property manager and was picked up at 1047 East Olive Ave. The time is 4:10 p.m. The charges are vandalism – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Ernest Trabez Rich lives in Culver City and works at a carwash and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and grand theft.

Erich Caleb Charles Whiteside lives in Burbank and works at a hospital and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and the time is 7:03 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Culver City resident Ernest Trabez Rich was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 9:14 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Melissa Trejo is a North Hollywood clerk and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is identity theft.

Raudel Espinoza Carrillo lives in North Hollywood and is a mechanic and was cuffed at Valley St. and Riverside Drive. The time is 10:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving without a license – driving with a suspended or revoked license – reckless driving and warrants.

Mnatsakan Asatryan is a Montrose manager and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Santa Anita Ave. It took place at 9:48 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, April 20, Gabriel Alejandro Ramirez, who lives in Pacoima and is employed as a construction worker was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and First St. The time is 1:23 a.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Jose Medina works in customer service and lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charge is the same.

Steven Ceballos lives in Pacoima and works at a warehouse and was arrested at the same time and the same site and the charge is the same.

Tiffany Marie Labyer is a Burbank tutor and was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:22 a.m.

Burbank resident Andrew John Hanson is employed in IT and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 2:50 a.m.

Gevorg Oganesyan is a Los Angeles caregiver and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 1:18 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Giuseppe Mondenes Itambracc is a sergeant and lives in Burbank and was picked up at Cornell Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 5:15 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Kenton Benjamin Donester is a HVAC technician and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 257 West Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:35 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Manuk Kirakosyan lives in Glendale and is a driver and was nabbed at 1:19 p.m. The charges are petty theft twice and the site is 1051 West Burbank Blvd.

Antonio Sanchez Garcia is a Panorama City handyman and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 3:58 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Isaac Theodore Barajas lives in Bell and is a youth worker and was picked up at 5:23 p.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of nitrous oxide.

Anne Rowena Madariaga is a Los Angeles writer and was handcuffed at 1200 Cordova St. and the time is 5:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Eyon Vernon Brown is a Los Angeles resident and is employed at a warehouse and was arrested at 5:53 p.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of nitrous oxide.

Gevorg Mardoyan is a construction worker and a Glendale resident and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 5:37 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Anna Marie Valendez lives in Studio City and works for InstaCart and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 7:10 p.m. The charges are accessory after the fact and petty theft.

Chad Michael Whitson is an actor and a Studio City resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 7:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, April 19, Anthony Junior Covarrubias, who lives in Valley Village and is self-employed was nabbed at Victory Place and Lincoln St.

The time is 7:17 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of nitrous oxide – violating probation and check fraud.

Joseph Vasquez is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 10:10 a.m. The charge is trespassing. The site is Elmwood Ave. and Lake St.

Vahge Ovsepyan is a Burbank resident and is unemployed and was pinched at 2:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – possession of tear gas – grand theft and a warrant. The location is 2334 North Niagara St.

Tyrone Del Mar is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested after being charged with child molestation – outside and a warrant. It took place at 3:58 p.m.

Fernando Francisco is a Los Angeles consultant and was apprehended at 4:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct. The site is 264 West Olive Ave.

Jessica Evelyn De Luna is a chef and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. and the time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – grand theft and a warrant.

Zhanybek Kachkynov works in civil service and lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 7:30 p.m.

Monty R. Durkin is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. It occurred at 10:29 p.m. The charges are theft of utility services and vandalism with $400 or more.

On Thursday, April 18, Francesca Alyssa Garza, who lives in North Hollywood and is self-employed was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Buena Vista St.

It occurred at 6:31 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Sun Valley mechanic Jose Elias Morales was picked up at 7:31 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – spousal abuse – driving with a suspended or revoked license and warrants.

De Marie DeNiro David works in childcare and resides in Lancaster and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Lake St. and the time is 8:20 p.m.

The charges against David are petty theft – possession of heroin/cocaine – violating probation and identity theft.

Aja Leane Garcia is an event planner and is a Sacramento resident and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 4:50 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

John Samuel Eberhard lives in Los Angeles and works at a hotel and was handcuffed at 1112 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:55 p.m.

The charges against Eberhard are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – vandalism and warrants.

Alessio Anthony Daddario is a student and is a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 11:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a dagger, and the site is Victory Blvd. and Verdugo Ave.

On Wednesday, April 17, Armen Shakhbazyan, a Burbank resident who works at an automotive body shop was handcuffed at Providencia Ave. and Bonnywood Place.

It took place at 2:02 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Brittany Lynn Tracy is employed in real estate and lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and violating a restraining order. The time is 5:10 a.m.

Edgar Enriquez Gonzalez lives in North Hollywood and works in demolition and was taken into custody at Kenwood St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ian Andrew Stewart Shein is a Los Angeles resident and is employed in music and was nabbed at Monterey Ave. and Orchard Drive. It occurred at 9:54 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Burbank resident Thomas Aaron Solano was apprehended at Home Depot and the time is 10:45 a.m. The charges are disturbing the peace and trespassing.

Raymond Gharibia is a Glendale resident and is employed at an automotive body shop and was pinched at 300 East Olive Ave. The time is 12:10 p.m. The charges are identity theft and speeding.

Burbank cook Joseph Vasquez was arrested at Lake St. and Elmwood Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Natalya Hovhannis Yanhrahati is unemployed and is a Tujunga resident and was nabbed at 1:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft. The location is Nordstrom’s Rack.

Gary Tryphena Stewart works in customer service and lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1731 North Maple St. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charges are indecent exposure and 3000.08 (C) of the state penal code.

Burbank carpenter Stanley Michael Pacheco was arrested at Hollywood Way and Thornton Ave. and the time is 7:02 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – misappropriation of lost property and a warrant.

Dennis Shaun Bowman is a Burbank actor and was picked up at Empire Center [Lowe’s] and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is battery.

Hector Torres works in restoration and lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Parish Place. It took place at 11:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Tuesday, April 16, Marla Henshaw, who lives in Burbank was apprehended at 401 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:30 p.m. The charges are battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Burbank resident Daniel Christopher Doubleday was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Cornell Drive and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – Los Angeles municipal code violation and a warrant.

Paris Simmons is a landscaper and was nabbed at 3:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a firearm and being a felon – tail light or lamp does not illuminate license plate and identity theft.

On Monday, April 15, Ikeem Goodly, who lives in San Francisco and works as a security guard was handcuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 3:47 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Haik Dzhivalegyen resides in Glendale and is employed at an automotive body shop and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Lamer St. and the time is 11:30 p.m.

The charges are possession of counterfeit items – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Benjamin Olmos Medina works in construction and lives in Nuevo, California, and was nabbed at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 2:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jairo E. Morales Urbina is a Pomona construction worker and was pinched at Lowe’s. The time is 2:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Keith Cody Jewel Jenkins is a Burbank resident and is a dealer and was apprehended at 1244 Alta Paseo. The charges are joyriding – being a fugitive and warrants.

Shauniece Michelle Davenport is a student and lives in Gardena and was picked up at 7:30 p.m.

The charges are driving with a suspended or revoked license – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas – assault with a deadly weapon – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and warrants.

Aldo Rivera Garcia lives in Sun Valley and is a line cook and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Pacific Ave. It took place at 10:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence with .08 or above and warrants.