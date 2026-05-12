Burbank Police Log: April 20 – April 26

Burbank's law enforcement is always on duty and keeps the peace.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Maintaining law and order, on Sunday, April 26, Kameron David Bryant was taken into custody by the Burbank police at 1110 West Alameda Ave. The time is 2:07 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Genie Calzada lives in Rowland Heights and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:04 p.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

Alan Hernandez is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Griffith Park Drive and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 6:24 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and grand theft.

Anthony Labato was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:57 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and repeated thefts.

Robert Anthony Lopez is a cook and was cuffed at 221 West Santa Anita Ave. It occurred at 7:00 a.m. The charges are evading a police officer and grand theft.

Cristian Rios Cuadros lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed after being charged with burglary – identity theft and warrants The time is 8:12 p.m.

Alan Rolando Rodriguez Pulido was nabbed after being charged with burglary – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft. The time is 8:10 p.m.

Maria Torres lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 3:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, April 25, Angel Noe Borjas, a South Gate resident was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 8:27 p.m.

The charges are possession of methamphetamines – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Jacqueline Cornejo was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:12 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Josue Enrique Cornejo was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and California St. It occurred at 7:34 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Vanessa Esquivel lives in Commerce and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:36 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Luis A. Estrada Mancilla was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. The time is 1:28 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Amanda Flores resides in Anaheim and was sacked after being charged with false impersonation – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – repeated thefts and warrants. The time is 8:25 p.m.

Chyheim Riley lives in Burbank and was caught after being charged with trespassing. The time is 10:54 p.m.

Michael John Said was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:33 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

Armen Shakhbazyan lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 4:57 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines.

Michael John Sorensen is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 1:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Manuel Urena lives in Pasadena and was picked up after being charged with trespassing. The time is 8:12 a.m.

Marcus Elroy Williams is a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 8:19 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of tear gas.

On Friday, April 24, Angel Keith Alcala, a Van Nuys resident and an Uber driver was sacked at 12:22 p.m. The charges are contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of nitrous oxide.

Anthony Alonzo Arriaga lives in Pacoima and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:14 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and identity theft.

Kameron David Bryant resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at 1501 North Victory Place and the time is 5:22 p.m. The charges are burglary – petty theft and a warrant.

Ismael Carrasco was taken into custody at 140 East Alameda Ave. It occurred at 1:40 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of stolen property.

Ana Yelly Chavez lives in Glendale and is a student and was pinched at 2006 North Sixth St. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Cedarien Lee Cooksey was caught at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:10 a.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud.

Tigran Davityan lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 940 North Naomi St. It took place at 8:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Nikki Edwards is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. It took place at 4:08 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jevon Russell Gill lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at 140 East Alameda Ave. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Elizabeth Maria Gonzales was brought into custody at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. It took place at 3:16 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Andy Jose Hernandez lives in Palmdale and was picked up after being charged with possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant. The time is 10:05 p.m.

Marcelino Alberto Mata Trujillo Jr. is a resident of Woodland Hills and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:17 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Arnold Ngezaho lives in West Hollywood and was caught at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is 1:17 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of nitrous oxide – check fraud – identity theft and a warrant.

Christopher Ely Severson is a West Covina resident and was taken into custody at 2255 North Buena Vista St.

The time is 1:04 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Kristin Song lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:09 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Richard Phillip Torres lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 156 West Providencia Ave. The time is 10:57 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Michael Anthony Williams was arrested after being charged with warrants. The time is 11:53 a.m.

On Thursday, April 23, Joy Abisamra, a Burbank resident was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 9:50 p.m.

Tigran Aslanyan lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 324 South Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 6:55 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and littering.

Luis Arroyo Avila was taken into custody at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 3:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Agua Dulce resident Roberto Banjelos Gutierrez was sacked at 2128 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Rafael Chavez was picked up at Olive Ave. and Lakeside Drive and the time is 3:55 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Hawk Alexander De Leon lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed after being charged with participating in criminal street gang activity and robbery. It took place at 6:00 a.m.

Shaquala Mae Fallsdown was apprehended after being charged with possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines – possession of stolen property and a warrant. The time is 3:40 a.m.

Derrick Gharabighi lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Joshua David Hurtarte was picked up at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 00:59 a.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines. It took place at 00:59 a.m.

Maribel Guadalupe Magana lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:29 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Erick Fernando Ortega is a South Gate resident and was sacked at Olive Ave. and Lakeside Drive. It took place at 3:55 a.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – repeated thefts and warrants.

Sabrina Danielle Palos lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with warrants. The time is 2:20 a.m.

Celeste Mandy Sue Ann Porchia is a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with resisting an executive officer and making criminal threats. The time is 1:47 p.m.

William Enrique Reyes was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:00 p.m.

Issac Serrano Garcia lives in Granada Hills and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 7:32 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 22, Grisa Alaverdjyan, a Tujunga resident was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:55 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Janet Alvarez lives in Long Beach and was taken into custody after being charged with joyriding twice. The time is 7:15 a.m.

Kameron David Bryant was nabbed at 10050 Sherman Way and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – robbery – vandalism and attempting to commit a crime.

Alexander Warren Liebendorser lives in Burbank and was sacked after being charged with resisting arrest and robbery. The time is 9:20 p.m.

Burbank resident Moe Adam Mendoza Jr. was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:32 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Sebastian Moncada Nahual lives in Topanga Canyon and was handcuffed at 219 North Keystone St. and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charge is driving without a valid license.

Kasey Osvaldo Ochoa was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Parish Place and the time is 3:35 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – possession of burglary tools and vandalism.

Mario Alexander Perez lives in Arleta and was arrested after being charged with resisting arrest – possession of methamphetamines – battery – possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant. It took place at 5:05 a.m.

Joshua Ismael Ramos is a Long Beach resident and was picked up after being charged with joyriding. The time is 11:00 a.m.

Chuckie Carlos Santa Cruz lives in Long Beach and was nabbed at the same time and the charges are the same.

Burbank resident Shawn Watters was cuffed at 1565 North Victory Place and the time is 4:54 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

On Tuesday, April 21, Hector Marcelino Aceves was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Main St. The time is 2:23 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrion Jamar Ballard lives in Carson and was arrested at 12:00 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Burbank resident Jose Douglas Chang is a Burbank resident and was cuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 2:25 p.m.

Sergio Meza Fraire was apprehended after being charged with murder and attempted murder. The time is 00:21 a.m.

Ramon Gonzalez resides in Burbank and was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 10:55 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – resisting arrest – possession of a taser and warrants.

Titus Bernard Heath Jr. was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:39 a.m. The charge is possession of counterfeit items and warrants.

David Membreno lives in Burbank and was cuffed at 101 East Alameda Ave. and it took place at 9:51 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Lucia Paiva Pena Loza is a Sun Valley resident and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. and the time is 1:10 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence and with .08 or above.

Sergio Gabriel Salva Tierra Grajeda lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:05 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

William Walker is a Glendale resident and was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Reese Place and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

On Monday, April 20, Samuel Adam Abordo was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Reese Place and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Louis Frankie Aguilar lives in Sylmar and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 10:02 p.m. The charge is identity theft and warrants.

Bakur Bablumyan resides in Burbank and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Elm Ave. The time is 00:32 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and a warrant.

Hovannes Beorkyu Beyukyan lives in Sunland and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse and grand theft. The time is 1:30 p.m.

Briana Jenkins is a Canyon Country resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 7:20 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts twice and a warrant.

Angelita Cynthia Martel is a Sylmar resident and was sacked at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 7:57 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunland resident Albert Oganesian was apprehended after being charged with repeated thefts. The time is 8:30 p.m.