Burbank Police Log: April 21 – April 27

A city’s safety is paramount and on Sunday, April 27, Ronald Dominguez, a Hollywood resident was nabbed at 3029 North Hollywood Way and the time is 1:46 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Los Angeles resident Christopher Charles Fitzwater was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Jacklyn Suzanne Handlin lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St. It took place at 8:15 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jose Luis Hernandez Castro is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Whitnall Hwy and Chandler Blvd. It occurred at 7:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Eder John Huerto is a resident of Granada Hills and was arrested at 3025 North Hollywood Way. The time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

William Frank Robinson lives in Sylmar and was apprehended at 434 North Hollywood Way and the time is 8:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Luis Alberto Robles lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 6:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

On Saturday, April 26, Charles Ray William Ambeau, a Los Angeles cook was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Frederic St. and the time is 7:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sunshine Anderson lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 3112 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:50 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Sansui Babouin is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 6:06 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sun Valley resident William Farias Rivera was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Narvik Ghahremanians lives in Glendale and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 00:04 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Aleksandar Jovic resides in Burbank and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Bethany Road and the time is 3:04 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Marckinson Fedwon Mondesir lives in Sherman Oaks and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Wyoming Ave. The time is 1:10 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank resident John Paul Velasco was pinched at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 10:12 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, April 25, Christopher Steven Bogan, a Hollywood server was nabbed at Victory Place and Chandler Blvd. It took place at 7:09 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Adrianna Carrillo lives in Socorro, Texas, and was taken into custody at 1403 North Victory Place and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are grand theft and possession of stolen property.

Pedro Guadalupe Carrillo Jr. resides in Bakersfield and is an electrician and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 7:41 p.m. The charges are grand theft – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Charles Yun Choi lives in Fullerton and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:50 am. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hard drug.

Matthew Domanski works in accounting and lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 10:57 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Elizabeth Ann Eylar is a Van Nuys resident and is employed at an automotive body shop and was handcuffed at Victory Place and Lake St. and the time is 6:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and joyriding.

North Hills resident Ashley Dawn Groff was pinched at Keystone St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 5:45 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Edgar Yovany Jimenez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at Lake St. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 11:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

Guillermina Lopez resides in Glendale and was pinched at 133 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 11:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Gerardo Joaquin Nolasco Nunez lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Victory Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. It occurred at 8:01 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Juana Pelayo Acosta is a busser and is a Los Angeles resident and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Western St. and the time is 2:20 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Burbank resident Stephanie Romero was nabbed at 9:45 p.m. The charge is contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ronald Chris Taylor Jr. lives in Burbank and was picked up at Keystone St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 5:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a hard drug.

Trace Tinsley resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 9:30 a.m. The charge is theft and warrants.

On Thursday, April 24, Daniella Cabrales, a Sun Valley resident was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 10:30 p.m.

Felipe Luis Calderon lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and repeated thefts twice.

Robin Joy Forsythe lives in Norwalk and was taken into custody after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft. The time is 10:02 a.m.

Burbank resident Rennie Hurtado was arrested at 1110 West Alameda Ave. It occurred at 7:31 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – possession of stolen property and warrants.

John Kaveh Lavaie lives in Encino and was nabbed at Lincoln St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 3:29 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and warrants.

Carlos A. Lopez is a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 10:30 p.m.

Joyce B. Manning is retired and a resident of Burbank and was handcuffed at 10:06 p.m. The charge is elder abuse.

Los Angeles resident David William Melnichuk was pinched at 214 East Alameda Ave. The time is 9:54 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and warrants.

Adam Nathaniel Moss lives in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse and damaging a communication device. The time is 11:04 p.m.

Lucian Paine was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Brighton St. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Jovanny Reyes Ramos lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 8:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

Sonja Jo Sadi is a resident of Toluca Lake and was pinched at 1025 North Lincoln St. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Salinas lives in Pacoima and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Keystone St. The time is 10:03 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Taylor Breschell Taylor is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 211 North Valley St. and the time is 12:08 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Thomas James Tosto lives in Aqua Dolce and was arrested after being charged with possession of an electronic tracking device and stalking.

Los Angeles resident Joseph Jordan Zarzycki was taken into custody at Vista Ridge and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – disorderly conduct and a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 23, Arbi Abnousian, a Sun Valley resident was cuffed at 13557 Van Nuys Blvd. The time is 2:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a hard drug and repeated thefts.

Kevin Steven Cardona Aleman lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 8:19 a.m. The charges are possession of large capacity magazines and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Jova Chilingaryan resides in Sherman Oaks and was handcuffed at 1015 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:45 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Los Angeles resident John Wesley Davis was taken into custody at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 7:10 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and warrants.

Humberto Javier Huizar Rodriguez resides in Sylmar and was pinched at Santa Anita Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Matthew John Kelly lives in Van Nuys and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 1:31 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

John Michael Keville resides in Monrovia and works in demolition and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. The time is 4:58 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – joyriding and warrants.

Kristina Brooke Lytte lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 211 North Pass Ave. and the time is 12:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Simi Valley resident Samuel Oliva was handcuffed at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 8:32 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Monica Padilla lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 226 East Palm Ave. The time is 7:40 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Tatiana Panchenko is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 00:10 a.m.

Alonzo Clayton Phillips is unemployed and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place The time is 7:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Genesis Ramirez Cardenas lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and Valpreda St. It took place at 8:19 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Aharon Sarukhanyan is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Lawrence Victor Sherard lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 301 North Pass Ave. It occurred at 1:34 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts.

On Tuesday, April 22, Brandon Spencer Bathurst, a Santa Monica resident and is self-employed was taken into custody at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 9:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a taser and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Erik Alexis Chavez Virgen lives in Sylmar and is a student and was pinched at Olive Ave. and Reese Place The time is 2:08 p.m. The charges are robbery – identity theft and warrants.

Moez Fardmanesh is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 200 North Third St. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and a Burbank municipal code violation.

Rodrigo Alberto Galan Marquez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested after being charged with kidnapping and domestic battery. The time is 10:30 a.m.

Anthony Durance Goodlow Jr. works for Amazon and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery – petty theft and damaging a communication device. It took place at 3:55 a.m.

Hasmik Hovsapyan lives in Burbank and was picked up at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 12:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cary Dwain Mitchell is a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 250 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 3:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tegan Eve Schildwachter is a Paso Robles resident and is unemployed and was cuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:00 a.m. The charges are possession of a taser and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Dontell Raynard Smith works in security and was nabbed at 1100 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 4:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

On Monday, April 21, Santos Lorena Aguilar De Gomez, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jeovanni Duane Campbell lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 3:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and repeated thefts.

Paul Greensman is a resident of Burbank and was picked up at 3127 West Riverside Drive and the time is 12:39 p.m. The charge is burglary.

Burbank resident Sayo Orange was apprehended at 636 North Whitnall Hwy and the time is 11:46 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Albert Petikyan lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 3701 West Riverside Drive and it took place at 00:21 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a dagger – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of a hard drug.

Savada Schollian is an Uber driver and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:49 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Linda Espinoza Villa Franco lives in Glendale and was picked up at 131 West Isabel St and the time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Shimshon Yacoby is a resident of Chatsworth and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:50 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.