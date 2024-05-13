Burbank Police Log: April 22 – April 28

The Burbank police department is always on patrol and making the city safe and secure.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Hard-working and sworn to duty, the men and women of the Burbank police department on Sunday, April 28, picked up Carmen A. Ferrara, a Burbank resident and a cook at 424 Dartmouth Road. The time is 1:00 a.m. The charge is trespassing.

Jonathan Patrick Longtain is a Glendale tattoo artist and was arrested at 10:45 a.m. The charges are spousal abuse – violating a restraining order – violating probation and a warrant.

Brent Wellington Barker III is a builder and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St. and the time is 4:01 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Anthony Adolfo Leira is a school counselor and is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at Third St. and Burbank Blvd. It took place at 9:25 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, April 27, Alejandro Manuel Flores, who lives in Burbank was cuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 1:35 a.m.

Guillermo Jimenez resides in Burbank and is a postal worker and was nabbed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 2:07 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Antonio Patrick Ramsey is a solar installer and a Glendale resident and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 8:56 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest – battery – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

Joshua David works at Universal Studios and lives in Canoga Park and was handcuffed at 2200 West Empire Ave. It took place at 10:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding – identity theft – resisting arrest and possession of an undetectable firearm.

North Hollywood cook Victor Hugo Garcia Flores was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Shelton St. and the time is 6:05 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Marine Kakoyan lives in Glendale and is a bank manager and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 6:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Vahe Armeni Kirakosyan resides in Glendale and works in security and was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are petty theft and possession of a switchblade.

Arsen Grigoryan is a recycler and a Burbank resident and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Frank Donatelli is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Kenneth Road and the time is 7:55 p.m. The charges are contempt of court and resisting arrest.

Miguel Angel Carranza is a Pacoima cook and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 11:51 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of burglary tools – receiving stolen property and a warrant.

On Friday, April 26, Liam Penney Southworth, who lives in La Crescenta was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and California St. The time is 00:59 a.m.

The charges are throwing an object at a motor vehicle – being under the influence of a controlled substance – violating probation and resisting an executive officer.

Samuel Perez is unemployed and a Corona resident and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 00:20 a.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and false impersonation.

Roxanne Hernandez lives in Bishop and works with autistic individuals and was arrested after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 3:15 a.m.

Long Beach resident Jessie Carrillo is employed in drywall and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:20 a.m.

The charges Carrillo faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Lena Niakan is a Van Nuys receptionist and was arrested at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is 1:30 p.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Orlando Lev Caddick lives in Sun Valley and works in disc jockey lighting and was nabbed at Kenneth Road and Hampton Road. The time is 12:49 p.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Leslie Melissa Molina is a Panorama City resident and is a medical assistant and was apprehended at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Marwan Woods is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 200 North Third St. It took place at 4:20 p.m. The charge is violating a written promise to appear in court and a warrant.

Julieta Bazikyan resides in Tujunga and is unemployed and was pinched at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 4:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brandon Binning is a Northridge painter and was nabbed at 1501 North Victory Place. The time is 5:32 p.m.

The charges Binning faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – bench warrant and a warrant.

On Thursday, April 25, Crystal Faye Smith, a Burbank resident who is self-employed was pinched at 2301 North Fairview St. The time is 11:02 a.m. The charge is forging or falsifying a vehicle registration.

Alexandria Joel Dotson lives in Littlerock and works in film and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and Victory Place. It took place at 7:28 p.m.

The charges Dotson faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of counterfeit items – identity theft and a warrant.

Gabriel Isaac Blanco is a Long Beach resident and is unemployed and was taken into custody at the same time, and the same site.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – receiving stolen property – driving with a suspended or revoked license – resisting arrest and warrants.

Edwin Israel Roman lives in Chatsworth and is a chef and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above – driving without a license and a warrant. It occurred at 10:00 p.m.

Mario Cristobal is employed at a carwash and is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 9:59 p.m. The charges are organized retail theft and possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Daniel Antonio Ibanez lives in Los Angeles and is a power washer and was nabbed at the same time. The charge is organized retail theft.

Los Angeles social worker Mario Perez was apprehended at the same time. The charges are organized retail theft and grand theft.

Joseph William Hernandez lives in Sunland and is a nurse and was cuffed at Beachwood Drive and Verdugo Ave. The time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is robbery.

Melissa Antoinette Coury is a Burbank bar manager and was taken into custody at 3576 Brighton St. The time is 9:39 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Wednesday, April 24, Liza Ybarra Aguirre De Leon, a Burbank resident was taken into custody at the Burbank police station jail lobby. It occurred at 8:25 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Ronald Jose Zepeda lives in Burbank and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 8:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – misappropriation of lost property and bringing contraband intro a jail or prison.

Erika Uribe is a Los Angeles cashier and was picked up at Clark Ave. and California St. It took place at 8:35 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robert Ruiz is a driver and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Chandler Blvd. and Maple St. The time is 10:04 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Sonya Elizabeth Weise lives in Seminole, Florida, and is a housekeeper and was handcuffed at 10:15 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse and animal abuse.

On Tuesday, April 23, Jordan Daniel, a Burbank resident and a construction worker was apprehended at 1804 Scott Road. It took place at 00:15 a.m. The charge is battery.

Hector Mata Jr. is a Baldwin Park barber as and was nabbed at 1:15 a.m. The charges are possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a firearm in a vehicle and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Bell resident Javier Mejorado works with flowers and was picked up at 6600 Corona Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code.

William L. Watson works in cleaning and was pinched at Verdugo Ave. and Beachwood Drive and the time is 11:55 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Monday, April 22, Joshua Rakai Green, a Burbank resident who is unemployed was cuffed at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:50 a.m.

The charges Green faces are possession of drug paraphernalia – robbery and smoking in a workplace.

Marco Antonio Iniguez is a maintenance technician and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is forging or falsifying a vehicle registration.

Vanessa Marie Towell lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 8:45 a.m.

Mason Montgomery is employed in special effects and lives in Burbank and was pinched at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alison Vanessa Mora Gutierrez is a cashier and a Van Nuys resident and was handcuffed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:50 p.m.

Diamond Tokyo Jones is a Long Beach hair stylist and was picked up at Elm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:05 p.m. The charges are receiving stolen property and grand theft.

Jorge Orozco lives in Sun Valley and works in construction and was nabbed at 10812 Keswick St. and the time is 6:24 p.m. The charges are DUI and causing injury – felony hit and run and causing injury and evading a police officer.

Aniayah Marie Walker is unemployed and a Long Beach resident and was arrested at Elm Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:05 p.m.

The charges Walker faces are resisting arrest – grand theft – misdemeanor hit and run – robbery – petty theft and warrants.