Burbank Police Log: April 6 – April 12

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Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2026. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

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Safe and secure is Burbank and on Sunday, April 12, Zachary Taylor Eldridge, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed by the police at Victory Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 2:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft twice and a warrant.

Nicole Marie Hall lives in Culver City and was handcuffed after being charged with petty theft – identity theft and repeated thefts. It took place at 2:45 p.m.

Luis Abel Mancilla was sacked at 1:53 a.m. The charge is assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Sun Valley resident Vivian Rosas was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 5:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Vanessa Valdez lives in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and it took place at 7:53 p.m. The charges are repeated thefts – possession of hard drugs and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Nelson Yonatan Villa Toro Bonilla is a Van Nuys resident and is employed in shipping and receiving and was picked up at Vanowen St. and Niagara St.

The time is 2:58 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Saturday, April 11, Caroline Alvarez was sacked at 1815 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:35 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence and with .08 or above and a warrant.

Migran Arutyunyan lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 7:57 p.m.

Luis Andrew Burboa is a construction worker and was apprehended at Naomi St. and Magnolia Blvd. It occurred at 9:34 p.m. The charges are possession of burglary tools – identity theft and warrants.

Andranik Charkhcyan lives in Burbank and was pinched after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 6:28 p.m.

Alik Dzhanoyan is a Panorama City resident and works at an automotive body shop and was pinched at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 2:29 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of methamphetamines for sale and identity theft.

Angelo Garcia lives in Hollywood and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and First St. and the time is 4:28 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hollywood resident Pedro Daniel Lopez was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Rodney Rodriguez lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 200 North Third St. The time is 10:46 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Ubaldo Rosales Jr. is a North Hollywood resident and is a driver and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and First St. It took place at 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Newport Beach resident Jon Wainwright was sacked at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is 4:44 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and warrants.

Aquavis Antonio Warfield lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, April 10, Sarabjot Bajwa, a North Hollywood resident was cuffed at 166 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 00:36 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Chloe Nicole Friedman lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at Frederic St. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 3:08 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Gabriel Joseph Jaramillo is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 5:15 a.m. The location is Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The charges are identity theft and violating probation.

Pedro Alejandro Magana lives in Long Beach and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Brighton St. It took place at 1:32 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Damian Albert Murillo resides in Sylmar and was picked up at Lankershim Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. The time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Jaime Perez lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at 109 East Palm Ave. It occurred at 5:06 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joseph Robert Rivera is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 8:26 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Laura Elizabeth Wyche lives in Burbank and was sacked at 761 North First St. The time is 8:39 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

On Thursday, April 9, Richard Steven Chavez Garcia, a Van Nuys resident was sacked at 3:30 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Johnathon Felipe Farias Buitrago lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 11:54 a.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Cleopatra Grace John resides in Sherman Oaks and was picked up at 540 North Hollywood Way and the time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Russell Steven Julien lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Clark Ave. and Lincoln St. It took place at 2:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jacqueline Leano was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 4:48 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco Guillermo Madrid lives in Sylmar and was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Mandy Ann Maldonado is a resident of Whittier and was pinched after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – identity theft and a warrant. It took place at 8:58 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Joseph Antonio Orellana was cuffed after being charged with vandalism with $400 or more. The time is 7:10 a.m.

Kevin Perez lives in Sun Valley and is self-employed and was sacked at Pass Ave. and Heffron Drive and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamines.

Carlos Ricardo Rodriguez is a Van Nuys resident and is employed as a barber and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Kenwood St. and the time is 3:30 a.m.The charge is burglary.

Kaitlyn Renae Sapp lives in Stevenson Ranch and was apprehended at 301 North Pass Ave. and the time is 5:15 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of hard drugs and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

On Wednesday, April 8, Ralph G. Henderson Jr. was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. It took place at 10:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Benjamin Henrickson lives in San Bernardino and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:09 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and petty theft.

Amir Jason Jawhar is a Westminster resident and was arrested at 200 North Third St. It took place at 4:30 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Omar Lopez Rodriguez was apprehended at the same site and the time is 5:22 p.m. The charges are being on possession of false or forged evidence and resisting arrest.

Karla Lozano Juarez was picked up at 4:41 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Burbank resident John Maastricht was taken into custody at 242 West Verdugo Ave. It occurred at 4:30 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday, April 7, Ashley Anne Basteiro, a Los Angeles resident was nabbed at 900 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – resisting arrest – petty theft – identity theft and warrants.

Karina Ligeza lives in Glendale and was pinched at 200 North Third St. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Miguel Lopez resides in Sylmar and was apprehended at Bethany Road and Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines – identity theft – possession of burglary tools and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Vigen Mikayelyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. It took place at 9:55 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Timson Montel Payne is a Northridge resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Sparks St. The time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Stacy Denise Ouevedo is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 900 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 9:15 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of methamphetamines and 3056 of the state penal code.

El Monte resident Ulisses A. Velasquez was cuffed at 822 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:45 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – driving without a valid license – disorderly conduct and warrant.

Ulisses A. Velasquez was arrested at 1200 South Flower St. The time is 9:25 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

On Monday, April 6, Bryan Anthony Bardales, a Los Angeles resident was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Chandler Blvd. The time is 8:10 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Marquis Kiwon Love lives in Panorama City and was arrested at Monterey Ave. and Naomi St. and the time is 9:55 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Claudia Maria Osuna resides in Panorama City and was apprehended at the LAPD Van Nuys station. It took place at 00:55 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Ryan Christopher Robbins lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 12:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Alexander Damion Alrich was taken into custody at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 3:42 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Jack Sanders Walpole was sacked at San Fernando Blvd. and Valencia Ave. The time is 9:40 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Eugene Thomas Wong Yerba lives in Van Nuys and was pinched after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of methamphetamines and arson. It took place at 9:34 a.m.