Burbank Police Log: April 7 – April 13

Making sure the city is protected, on Sunday, April 13, while on patrol, the Burbank police department didn’t arrest anyone.

On Saturday, April 12, Roberto Arias, a resident of Arleta was handcuffed at Lincoln St. and Empire Ave. The time is 1:15 p.m. The charge is identity theft

Denise Cruz lives in Winnetka and is an assistant manager and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Florence St. and the time is 3:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Jason Manu James is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at Magnolia Blvd. and Catalina St. The time is 8:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Christopher Lee Robertson lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allison Rene Troup Jenson is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1900 West Empire Ave. It took place at 6:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Joshua Sean Wheelington lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Friday, April 11, Collin Robert Atherton, a resident of Burbank was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Whitnall Hwy and the time is 1:55 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a hard drug and 3056 of the state penal code.

Tiffany Tyshea Bessellieu lives in Pacoima and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft and a warrant.

Raul Bueno resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1016 North Victory Place and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Fresno resident Alicia Gallegos Lopez was cuffed at Chandler Blvd. and Keystone St. It occurred at 1:41 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Veronica Ibarra lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Pacoima resident Juan Francisco Jimenez was handcuffed at Buena Vista St. and Tulare Ave. and the time is 9:45 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Heidi Marie Meyer Milhorn lives in Tujunga and was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:27 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and a warrant.

Anthony John Nuccitelli resides in North Hills and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 8:23 p.m. The charge is repeated thefts and a warrant.

Ricardo Padron lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and a warrant.

Jakob Patrick Powell is a resident of Pacoima and is a construction worker and was nabbed at 2930 North San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 7:45 a.m. The charges are possession of tear gas and possession of a hard drug.

Joel Martin Saenz lives in Los Angeles and works as a parking valet and was apprehended at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 3:57 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Mission Hills resident Anthony Villanueva was arrested at Pepper St. and Allan Ave. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Natasha Janice Welch lives in North Hills and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

On Thursday, April 10, Jose Argueta Rivera was nabbed at 3311 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:36 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a controlled substance – bringing contraband into a jail or prison and a warrant.

Manuel Coreas lives in Pacific Beach and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 1:15 p.m.

Joanne Mary Fasheh is employed in customer service and lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 2033 North Hollywood Way and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Terry Davanta Gilmore is a resident of Los Angeles and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grinnell Drive. It took place at 4:40 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Amanah Kazemi Borazjani lives in North Hollywood and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the time is 8:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gabriel Michael Magana is a Burbank resident and was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charge is petty theft. It took place at 7:51 p.m.

Joshua Mitchell works at a warehouse and lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 11871 Antwerp Ave. The time is 4:45 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Pierre Lamont O’Bannon resides in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1611 West 42nd Place and the time is 6:00 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Rawdonis Olivas lives in Tarzana and was handcuffed at 18620 Hatteras St. It occurred at 4:30 a.m. The charge is robbery.

Michael Quevedo is a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at 436 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 9:15 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Cristian Rios Cuadros lives in Inglewood and was picked up at 26201 Golden Valley Road and the time is 2:35 a.m. The charges are grand theft – identity theft – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Joseph Jordan Zarzycki works in the food industry and resides in Los Angeles and was brought into custody at 821 South Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 5:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – burglary and a warrant.

On Wednesday, April 9, Joshua Louis Gonzalez, a Burbank resident was arrested at Cohasset St. and Ontario St. The time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Daniel Andy Guzman lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 3:00 p.m. The site is 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. The charge is disorderly conduct – violation of a Burbank municipal code and warrants.

Benjamin Cooley Taylor Haas resides in Van Nuys and was picked up at 901 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Carlos Perosi Lopez Perez is a resident of Maywood and is an automobile technician and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Biloxi Ave, and the time is 4:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of tear gas – possession of heroin/cocaine and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Burbank resident Lindsay Leigh Rainer was picked up at Thornton Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Axel Eduardo Yanez Marquez lives in Burbank and was apprehended after being charged with possession of child pornography and violating probation. The time is 5:13 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 8, Bryan Baldimir Aguilar, a resident of Burbank and a barber was taken into custody at 6:10 p.m. The charge is domestic battery.

Britney Brianna Brooks lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – false impersonation and warrant.

Brandon James Brown resides in Altadena and was apprehended at 1515 North Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a hard drug and disturbing the peace.

John David Crawford lives in Littlerock and was nabbed at 2627 North Hollywood Way and the time is 6:05 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Van Nuys resident Michael Dale Dilley Jr. was picked up at Hollywood Way and Avon St. and the time is 1:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vehicle registration fraud.

Ashtyn Brooke Gaines lives in Diamond Bar and was handcuffed at 180 West Alameda Ave. and it took place at 2:56 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sabuh Honarchian resides in Burbank and was picked up at 275 East Olive Ave. and the charge is possession of body armor and being a felon. It took place at 6:10 p.m.

Alejandro Marcel Lopez lives in Woodland Hills and is employed in sales and was cuffed at Scott Road and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 00:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Julius Edward McCall resides in North Hollywood and was arrested after being charged with possession of child pornography three times. The time is 10:19 a.m.

Russell Joshua Namalata lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended after being charged with committing a lewd act on a child twice. The time is 2:54 p.m.

Tina Marie Lorraine Riethmiller is a Burbank resident and was arrested at 1921 North Valley St. and the time is 3:35 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Burbank resident Steven Aguilar Zavala was nabbed at 931 West Angeleno Ave. and it took place at 11:55 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Monday, April 7, Zare Arno Aivazian, a Sun Valley resident was handcuffed at Lake St. and Victory Place. The time is 7:43 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Denise Bermudez lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 246 North Naomi St. and it took place at 6:45 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Johnny Aristides Fuentes resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 2039 North Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:28 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Burbank handyman Marlon Herrera was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Empire Ave. The time is 00:20 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Thomas Michael Humphries lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at 1830 Lincoln St. It took place at 6:49 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Tyrone Contino Isumu is an Encino resident and was picked up at 105 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:20 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Erica Antionette Jules lives in Burbank and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 9:11 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

Pasadena resident Brian Martin Lowenthal was arrested at 220 North Brighton St. The time is 8:05 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Jonathan Cameron Osland resides in El Segundo and is employed in film production and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Peyton Ave. It took place at 10:04 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.