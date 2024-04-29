Burbank Police Log: April 8 – April 14

On guard and always prepared, the Burbank police department maintains law and order.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request. Please click HERE. You MUST include your name as it appears and the exact date that it appeared. Give us 1 to 5 days to redact. (Please note that myBurbank is only legally obligated for the information on the myBurbank.com website and is not responsible for any information used by search engines, ie. Google, Yahoo, etc. You need to contact these companies separately for any removal of personal information).

Burbank’s police department is hard-working and on duty every day and on Sunday, April 14, Frank Roland Howell, a Studio City restaurant owner was picked up at 309 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 00:45 a.m. The charges are misdemeanor hit and run and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Vano Astrasaturian is a Glendale plumber and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Jose Cervantes Quintero lives in South Gate and works in construction and was handcuffed at 3:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft. The time is 3:40 a.m. The location is Clark Ave. and Lomita St.

Irving Solis is a Los Angeles gardener and was nabbed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Los Angeles resident Jose Gonzalez Gomez is a mechanic and was handcuffed at the same location and the time is 3:44 a.m. The charges are the same.

Humberto Cazares is a construction worker and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – conspiracy to commit a felony and grand theft. The time is 3:49 a.m.

Haykaz Levonyan lives in Sun Valley and is a construction worker and was arrested at 1601 North Victory Place. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Olga Maria Anariba Lopez was apprehended at 201 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 6:53 p.m.

The charges are receiving stolen property – driving without a license – joyriding – failure to appear in court for a traffic citation and warrants.

On Saturday, April 13, Victor Hugo Pedraza Villar, who lives in North Hollywood and is a construction worker was pinched at 1625 North Valley St. and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

David Alejandro Cazares is a Sun Valley mechanic and was nabbed at 200 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 12:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ricardo Tolosa is an artist and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Clark Ave. It occurred at 1:22 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

John Brien Loprieno lives in Burbank and is a teacher and was picked up at 2744 North Lincoln St. and the time is 3:50 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Karapet Rushanyan lives in Glendale and is a driver and was taken into custody at 1601 North Victory Place and the charge is petty theft. The time is 4:45 p.m.

Brandon Stiven Giron Prado is a Los Angeles landscaper and was cuffed at Olive Ave. and Lake St. and the time is 10:26 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Jessica Alexandria Lopez is employed at a call center and is a Burbank resident and was brought into custody at the same site and the same time. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Sean Michael Kelsey is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 10:03 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – vandalism with $400 or more – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Arada Khodagholian works in sales and lives in La Crescenta and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 11:10 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Jordan Underwood is a barista and was arrested at 1701 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance -petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Mary Frances Gleason lives in Downey and is employed in customer service and was pinched at the same location and the time is 10:03 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Kenneth Michael Flauding is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was nabbed at the same site and the same time.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – burglary and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Felicia Rene Barroso lives in North Hollywood and is unemployed and was picked up at 913 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 11:11 p.m. The charges are vandalism – being under the influence of drugs – a bench warrant and a warrant.

On Friday, April 12, Amanda Nichole Womack, a Simi Valley hospice nurse was handcuffed at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way.

The time is 4:44 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – grand theft and a warrant.

Cornelius Dwight Hendricks is a Van Nuys mechanic and was nabbed at 511 Hollywood Way and the time is 4:44 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Ty Thornton lives in Burbank and works in finance and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 5:30 a.m.

Leonard Carter is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Parish Place and Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:13 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and a warrant.

Martin Gonzalez is a stocker and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 200 North Third St. The charge is violating a restraining order. The time is 4:15 p.m.

Keyjuan Phillips White is an Altadena construction worker and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 8:04 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Albert Saroyan lives in Glendale and is an Uber driver and was arrested at Magnolia Blvd. and Shelton St. and it took place at 9:25 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Maryna Deneko is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 2300 Walnut Ave. and the time is 10:18 p.m. The charge is contempt of court – battery and a warrant.

Elsa Martinez lives in Alhambra and was nabbed at 500 South Buena Vista St. It took place at 10:00 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

David Alejandro Cazares is a Sun Valley resident and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 10:40 p.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

On Thursday, April 11, William Richard, who lives in Los Angeles and works in dispatch was arrested at the LAPD 77th Division and the time is 00:05 a.m. The charges are identity theft – 3056 of the state penal code and a warrant.

Kevin O’Neil resides in West Hills and was nabbed at 1246 Screenland Drive and the time is 1:08 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Mark Thomas Ryan is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was cuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:25 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Robert Christopher Doten is a Los Angeles manager and was taken into custody at 2310 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 1:43 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – burglary – petty theft – possession of methamphetamines for sale and grand theft.

Manuel Alejandro Urena lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 300 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charges are petty theft and trespassing.

On Wednesday, April 10, Gerardo Monjaraz Lopez, who resides in Burbank and is employed as a cleaner was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Scott Road.

It took place at 1:05 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Armen Simonyan resides in Burbank and is a substance counselor and was nabbed at 12:10 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site is 3140 North Frederic St.

Leon Desay Taft Jr. is a personal assistant and a resident of Los Angeles and was arrested at Cypress Ave. and First St.

The time is 2:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of counterfeit items.

Jose Salud Castro Pimentel lives in North Hollywood and was picked up after being charged with domestic battery – kidnapping and brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm. The time is 8:22 p.m.

Erica Jimenez is a Sun Valley waitress and was picked up at First St. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 10:00 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Jelbert Davoodi lives in Glendale and works in air conditioning and was pinched at 1800 West Empire Ave. The charges are petty theft and possession of heroin/cocaine. The time is 11:19 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 9, Amanda Frances Hall, a Burbank resident and a sales associate was arrested at Clark Ave. and Myers St. It took place at 4:05 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Kristine Keshishyan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with spousal abuse. It occurred at 8:04 a.m.

Montro Fields Jr. is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The time is 4:03 p.m. The charges are petty theft – receiving stolen property – robbery and a warrant.

Sidney Michelle Grant is an assistant and lives in Altadena and was pinched at Pass Ave. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of Xanax and possession of nitrous oxide.

Cesar Perez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at the same site and the same time. The charges are identity theft – possession of a controlled substance – forgery – resisting arrest – possession of Xanax – possession of a firearm by a felon and warrants.

On Monday, April 8, Francesca Garcia Lopez, who lives in Los Angeles and is a cook was pinched after being charged with driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and spousal abuse. The time is 1:48 a.m.

Eduardo Marquez lives in Long Beach and was picked up at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 1:26 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Lawrence Mergerson III is employed at a warehouse and resides in Tujunga and was apprehended at 4:37 p.m. The charge is spousal abuse.

Sun Valley resident Anna Rita Chrcyan is a rug cleaner and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 7:39 p.m.

Anthony Paulo Guillen is an attendant and is a Van Nuys resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 11:27 p.m.