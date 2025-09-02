Burbank Police Log: August 11 – August 17

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

myBurbank.com will be glad to redact your name upon request.

Burbank’s finest was out on patrol and on Sunday, August 17, Gerardo Alduenda Acevedo, a resident of Pacoima was picked up by the police department at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. The time is 00:52 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of fireworks.

Daniel Michael Colon lives in Palmdale and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. and the time is 1:00 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – forging a public seal and identity theft.

Fatima De Santiago resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The time is 2:21 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Alberto Mateo Gonzalez lives in Burbank and was arrested at 2516 North Buena Vista St. It occurred at 9:39 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Torrance resident Andre Marchman was apprehended at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft – vehicle registration fraud and repeated thefts.

Kevin Pineda Muralles lives in Hollywood and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 2:40 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – forging a fraudulent public seal and petty theft.

Terry Allen Riley resides in Altadena and was arrested at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 11:30 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of hard drugs and repeated thefts.

Johnny Robles lives in Pasadena and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive and the time is 2:29 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of stolen property – repeated thefts and identity theft.

Los Angeles resident Jennifer Zendejas was brought into custody at Buena Vista St. and Riverside Drive. It occurred at 2:26 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

On Saturday, August 16, Elizabeth Alfaro, a Burbank resident was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 3:45 p.m.

Jose Antonio Cardenas lives in Burbank and is a teacher and was taken into custody after being charged with the same charge. The time is the same.

Ruben Cervantes resides in Compton and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Fifth St. The time is 5:40 a.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles and a warrant.

Johnny David Diaz lives in Sun Valley and is a janitor and was pinched at 1301 North Victory Place. It took place at 11:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.

Los Angeles resident Brandon Thomas Reid Graham was apprehended at the Glendale police department. The time is 3:21 a.m. The charge is identity theft.

Ana Luisa Gutierrez lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Naomi St. and the time is 4:36 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm and being addicted to narcotics and possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.

Oscar Jeovanny Hernandez Carrillo resides in Altadena and was picked up at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. It occurred at 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Sun Valley resident Sarah Pearl Keefe is a janitor and was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 11:35 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of brass knuckles.

Martha Renee Norton lives in North Hollywood and was brought into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way. It took place at 6:58 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Robert Lamont Sims Sr. resides in Chino and was arrested at 7600 Flower St. and the charge is a warrant. It occurred at 10:49 a.m.

Aram Tagessian lives in Pasadena and was handcuffed at Alameda Ave. and Victory Blvd. The time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

North Hollywood resident Rebecca Rose Woodring is a behavioral health technician and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 5:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Friday, Edvin Artoonian Savarani, who resides in Sylmar and is a mechanic was taken into custody at 320 East Angeleno Ave. The time is 2:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Damion Terrell Berry lives in Burbank and was arrested at 200 North Third St. It took place at 8:25 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Andrew Michael Carry resides in North Hollywood and is a business owner and was apprehended at 2600 Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Marvin Alfredo Alvarado lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 945 Country Club Drive and the charge is possession of a controlled substance. The time is 7:00 p.m.

Alan Vazgen Hatamian is a resident of Glendale and was brought into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. The time is 5:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Roberto Hernandez lives in Littlerock and was arrested at Verdugo Ave. and Front St. and the time is 7:00 a.m. The charges are petty theft – misappropriation of stolen property and taking a shopping cart.

Bret Ashley Hill resides in Burbank and was picked up at 1150 North Victory Place and the time is 8:15 a.m. The charge is burglary.

Glendale resident Ararat Khouygani Markarian was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 1:13 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Hevyn E. Moore lives in Palmdale and was nabbed at Beachwood Drive and Clark Ave. and it took place at 8:27 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

D’Angelo Deshaun Neal resides in Palmdale and was cuffed at 4:37 a.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

Jose Alfredo Orosco lives in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at 4540 West Valerio St. The time is 00:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jaime Paul Perez resides in Mecca, California, and was pinched at 7:30 p.m. The charges are indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Jesse Taylor Wasserman lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 7:46 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, August 14, Nathan Lamone Adolph, a Pasadena resident who is employed as a support technician was nabbed at 641 North Victory Blvd. and the time is 4:15 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax and a warrant.

Brian Thomas Amabisca lives in Canyon Country and is a construction worker and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Keystone St.

The time is 10:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – resisting arrest and a warrant.

San Fernando resident Alejandro Avila was pinched at 1651 Victory Place and the time is 12:25 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pedro Chica Bloom lives in Burbank and is a cook and was apprehended after being charged with a warrant. The time is 11:30 a.m.

Austin James Timothy Churchill resides in Sun Valley and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Allan Ave. It took place at 9:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Burbank resident Jonathan Cook is a day laborer and was handcuffed after being charged with robbery. The time is 3:20 a.m.

Faith Cupp was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 3:08 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Kevin Thomas Ellingburg lives in Lake Havasu and is an electrician and was apprehended in Safford, Arizona, and the time is 10:30 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Christian Anthony Flores Cupp was brought into custody at 3:04 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm.

Kylee Emma Golden resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:30 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Vigen Grigorian lives in Arleta and is a driver and was nabbed at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. It took place at 11:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and possession of tear gas.

Lousme Hovhanesian resides in Tujunga and works on-line sales and was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 4:05 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Karen Martoyan lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Rose St. and the time is 1:01 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a taser.

Nelson Melendez resides in Sun Valley and was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 7:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Jora Nazari Masihi lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 4:00 a.m. The charges are destroying evidence and possession of hard drugs.

Armen Petrosyan works in IT and resides in Glendale and was arrested at Glenoaks Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 2:25 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Hollywood resident Cesar A. Trejo was taken into custody at Hollywood Way and Victory Blvd. and the time is 10:19 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jamar Williams lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 120 North Victory Blvd. and it took place at 5:00 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

On Wednesday, August 13, Jasmine Angelica Baez, who lives in Lancaster and is a security guard and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 4:10 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Orlando Heider Gonzalez Marquez resides in Lynwood and was nabbed at the south 5 freeway and the time is 11:40 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Sarah Nichole Justice lives in Van Nuys and was handcuffed at 1351 Victory Place and the time is 11:30 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Oswaldo Francisco McFadden is employed in construction and resides in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St. and it took place at 4:35 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property.

Reynaldo Jesus Torres lives in Glendale and is a handyman and was cuffed at Victory Blvd. and Thompson Ave. and it occurred at 10:17 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Los Angeles resident Hector Vasquez was taken into custody at Verdugo Ave. and Keystone St. and the time is 4:35 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property and identity theft.

Benjamin Vicente was arrested after being charged with a warrant. The time is 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, August 12, Siak Khudaverdyan, a resident of Glendale was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Reese Place. The time is 1:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Hollywood resident Luis Arturo Melendrez Rivas was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Alameda Ave. It took place at 10:14 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Michael Montanez lives in Sherman Oaks and was pinched at 826 North Hollywood Way. The time is 5:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Karam Nazo resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 511 North Hollywood Way and it occurred at 511 North Hollywood Way. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident George Allen Prado was nabbed at Palm Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 3:54 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Richard Randall lives in Hawaiian Gardens and is employed in construction and was arrested at the south 5 freeway and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 12:28 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license and a warrant.

On Monday, August 11, Aisha Allen, who lives in Sun Valley was apprehended at 2200 West Empire Ave. The time is 8:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of tear gas.

Jorge Giovanni Alpizar is an accountant and a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 263 Palm Ave. It took place at 4:10 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Nina Rae Birch lives in Gardena and was handcuffed at 511 Hollywood Way and the time is 2:50 a.m. The charges are misuse of a disability placard and possession of a controlled substance.

Leesha Michelle Brown resides in Long Beach and was nabbed at 101 Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Steve Conliffe Edwards is a DoorDash driver and lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at 1611 Olive Ave. and it occurred at 6:34 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Jose Armando Estrella lives in Compton and is a mechanic and was cuffed at Orange Grove Ave. and Lake St. The time is 10:45 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Desirea Renee Garcia resides in Los Angeles and works with in-home care and was arrested at 1919 Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:58 a.m. The charge is possession of stolen property.

Jacob Scott Jones is a musician and a Riverside resident and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Oak St. and the time is 9:35 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Adrian Cedric Lathan lives in Woodland Hills and was handcuffed at Clybourn Ave. and Kling St. and the time is 4:48 p.m. The charge is violation of an ignition interlock device and warrants.

Theodoro Rodriguez Mercado Jr. resides in Pacoima and is employed as an electrician and was apprehended at 7:57 p.m. The charge is possession of a concealed firearm.

David Louis Morrison was nabbed at Kenneth Road and Amherst Drive and the time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Paul Castro Rodriguez is an entertainer and is a resident of Burbank and was taken into custody at 101 Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 8:50 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of Xanax.

Victoria Etiwanda Takamatsu lives in Torrance and is a sales representative and was nabbed at 1611 Olive Ave. and the time is 6:45 a.m. The charges are possession of stolen property – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Rashad Everett Watson resides in Los Angeles and works at a warehouse and was apprehended at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 5:50 a.m. The charges are possession of hard drugs and possession of Xanax.