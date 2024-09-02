Burbank Police Log: August 12 – August 18

Burbank is a safe community in part because of its hard-working police department.

In an attempt to make Burbank safe and secure, the police department on Sunday, August 18, arrested Jamoceo Deward Black, a Burbank bank manager at Empire Ave. and Lincoln St. The time is 10:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of drugs.

Arturo Corral lives in Van Nuys and works in storage and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. The time is 00:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Guadalupe Fernandez Garcia lives in Stockton and was apprehended after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 1:30 a.m.

Los Angeles resident Andrew Gonzalez was apprehended at Olive Ave. and Lima St. It occurred at 11:50 a.m. The charges are disorderly conduct – battery on a police officer and trespassing.

Jennifer Carolina Guerra Suarez is a Glendale resident and is employed in home care and was taken into custody at 221 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 7:15 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery.

Priscilla Michele Juarez is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 200 East Cypress Ave. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft – vandalism – trespassing and warrants. The time is 2:00 p.m.

Juan Jose Lemus Hernandez lives in Acton and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 2:33 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08.

Los Angeles resident Ashley Martinez is an apartment leasing manager and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. It took pace at 10:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Alvaro Martin Vasquez is a Stockton resident and was pinched at 2900 San Fernando Road and the time is 1:40 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Marielos Elizabeth Rivas lives in Valencia and was apprehended at 221 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 7:15 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and battery.

Osvaldo Sanchez is a Burbank resident and a hair stylist and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Edison Blvd. It occurred at 00:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Sylmar resident Vahe Shakaryan is employed as a delivery driver and was cuffed at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 2:35 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Saturday, August 17, Pierre Andre Ceballos, who resides in San Diego and is self-employed was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 3:40 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Arnaldo Benjamin Franco is an Arleta resident and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and organized retail theft.

Brenda Hendrix is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 9:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Jesus Herrera Montes was apprehended at 1800 Empire and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and organized retail theft.

Anahit Mirzoyan lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It took place at 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Genaro Ramirez was apprehended at 4:10 a.m. The site is San Fernando Blvd. and Elmwood Ave. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Pablo Salcido Lopez is a Sunland resident and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – organized retail theft and a warrant.

Steven Wayne Swindle lives in San Francisco and was handcuffed at the same site and the time is 2:32 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Artur Tujaryan is a Sun Valley mechanic and was nabbed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. It occurred at 5:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Gizelle Mar Vazquez lives in La Habra and is a marriage family therapist and was arrested at 653 North Buena Vista St. The time is 00:47 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

On Friday, August 16, Richard Andalon, who is a personal consultant and a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Sebastian Castillo is employed in security and resides in Burbank and was nabbed at Cordova St. and Verdugo Ave. It took place at 9:20 p.m. The charges are possession of marijuna for sale and possession of Xanax.

Daniel Christoper Doubleday is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more.

Christopher Michael Ellington is a receptionist and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Pass Ave. and the 134 freeway. It occurred at 5:48 p.m. The charge is vandalism with $400 or more and warrants.

Jamal Gaines lives in the South Bay and was arrested at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 6:53 a.m. The charges are petty theft and false impersonation.

Adrian Paul Gilsdorf was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 11:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Luann K. Knowles lives in Fresno and was cuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are the same.

Bradley Sherwood McGee lives in Porterville and is employed in construction and was pinched at 11:30 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and identity theft.

Bryan Jaleel Walkins is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It took place at 3:19 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Jennifer Zins is a Glendale resident and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Linden Ave. The time is 4:15 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Thursday, August 15, Edwin Rodriguez Alvarado, who is a Los Angeles resident and employed at a carwash was picked up at 1815 North Avon St. The time is 7:08 a.m. The charge is burglary and warrants.

Brendan Dennis Barrett lives in Burbank and was handcuffed at 521 North Shelton St. The time is 4:30 p.m. The charges are warrants.

Francisco Margarito Diaz is a chef and is a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at Frederic St. and Alameda Ave. The time is 2:00 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Wendy Herrera is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and North Hollywood Way.

The time is 2:48 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and warrants.

Michael Jenkins is a North Hollywood resident and was taken into custody at 145 West Magnolia Blvd. The time is 1:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Thomas Aaron Mitchell is a Burbank gym owner and was handcuffed after being charged with vandalism and $400 or more. It took place at 2:06 a.m.

Guoming Quin lives in Monterey Park and was apprehended at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The time is 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Carolina Diane Renteria Acosta is a house cleaner and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 301 Pass Ave. The time is 8:45 p.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud – forgery and resisting arrest.

Daniel Francisco Silva is an executive contractor and is a Hayward resident and was cuffed at Alameda Ave. and Edison Blvd.

It occurred at 4:05 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

On Wednesday, August 14, Joshua Daniel Allen, a Winnetka resident and a cleaner was arrested after being charged with identity theft – petty theft and 3056 of the state penal code. The time is 1:34 p.m.

Edgar Bagayan lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Lincoln St. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Genesis Michelle Caballos is a welder and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2255 North Buena Vista St. The time is 11:31 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hardeep Singh Sidhu lives in Burbank and was apprehended at 1034 East Orange Grove Ave. It took place at 7:55 a.m. The charges are contempt of court and petty theft.

James Alan Stork is a Glendale resident and is retired and was arrested at Olive Ave. and Fifth St. It occurred at 4:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday, August 13, James Richard Benson, who resides in North Hills is an arena rigger was nabbed at 928 North San Fernando Blvd.

The time is 7:50 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vehicle registration fraud.

Sara Lynn Cairns is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 513 North Hollywood Way. The time is 9:55 p.m. The charges are warrants.

David Enrique Del Carmen lives in Los Angeles and works for security and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery – false imprisonment and driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug. The time is 00:50 a.m.

Autumn Arva Makres is a Los Angeles resident and is unemployed and was picked up after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 5:58 p.m.

Danny Manzano is a roofer and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 9:55 p.m.

Oscar Maradiaga lives in Highland Park and was handcuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The time is 3:15 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Christian Martinez is an unloader and a Los Angeles resident and was taken into custody at 6240 Sylmar Ave. It occurred at 2:38 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Alberto Sanabria resides in Los Angeles and is a cashier and was picked up at Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary. The time is 3:15 a.m.

On Monday, August 12, Brian Crespo, who lives in Burbank and is a stocker was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse and making criminal threats. The time is 9:40 a.m.

Daniel Flores is a supervisor and is a Burbank resident and was apprehended at Mariposa St. and Clark Ave. It took place at 1:30 p.m. The charge is contempt of court.

Lior Lee Levy is unemployed and a Reseda resident and was taken into custody at 200 Empire Ave. The time is 11:47 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – identity theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Victoria Alejandra Lujan is a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with hit and run with bodily injury. The time is 1:00 p.m.

Jose Steven Mendoza is unemployed and a Palmdale resident and was cuffed at 2500 West Victory Blvd.

The charges are trespassing – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above. The time is 10:00 p.m.

Suren Mkrtchyan lives in Van Nuys and was arrested at 600 North Griffith Park Drive and it took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Los Angeles resident Nadine Paola Padilla is an educator and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. The time is 11:01 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and identity theft.

Mirna Perez is employed in retail and is a resident of Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1051 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:30 p.m. The charge is battery.

Jonathan Quinones is a valet driver and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Cypress Ave. and Sixth St. The time is 3:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Gerardo Rodriguez is a San Fernando resident and was arrested at 1601 Victory Place and the time is 4:40 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Jerry Rossi lives in Burbank and is a restaurant owner and was taken into custody after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 11:28 p.m.

Kristin Michelle Shapiro is a Burbank resident and works in eBay sales and was nabbed after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and a warrant. The time is 00:14 a.m.

Jacob Lee Thomas lives in North Hollywood and works at IHHS and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Doran St. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Eugenio Alisandro Uribe is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 3113 West Olive Ave. The time is 4:30 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Henry Vega is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and IKEA Way. The time is 8:50 a.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Vardan Yaymadzhyan is a Panorama City dispatcher and was arrested at 2200 Empire Ave. It took place at 11:57 p.m. The charges are warrants.

Christian Damon Zachary is employed in animal care and is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Doran St. It took place at 2:30 a.m. The charges are warrants.