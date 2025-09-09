Burbank Police Log: August 18 – August 24

Keeping the peace in Burbank is one of the duties of the police department.

While on patrol on Sunday, August 24, Mubarak Ali Abdulai, a resident of Los Angeles was arrested by the Burbank police at Victory Blvd. and Clark Ave. The time is 11:54 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest.

Crystale Ann Contreras lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2000 Empire Ave. The time is 3:22 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Cortez resides in Pacoima and was apprehended at Amherst Drive and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Cortez lives in Pacoima and was handcuffed at Amherst Drive and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are witness taking a bribe and disorderly conduct.

Matthew Austin Diresta lives in Hollywood and was picked up at Verdugo Ave. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 1:45 a.m. The charge is warrants.

North Hills resident Damien Elijah Flores was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. The time is 11:40 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ismael Emmanuel Gaspar lives in Sylmar and was pinched at 1761 North Victory Place. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Travis Irving Gault resides in Imperial Beach and was arrested at 349 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:38 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and a warrant. The time is 8:35 p.m.

North Hollywood resident Mark Van Meyer was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and East Ave. It took place at 10:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hard drugs.

Jaime Minero Sanchez lives in Pacoima and was brought into custody at 1761 North Victory Place. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – petty theft and disorderly conduct.

Sun Valley resident Victor Joshua Morales Cruz is a metal collector and was cuffed at Catalina St. and Vanowen St. and it took place at 11:31 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gerardo Recendez lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 131 San Fernando Blvd. The time is 00:57 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

De Michael Samuel Riley resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at Palm Ave. and First St. The time is 9:11 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Oakland resident Keith Saunders was handcuffed at 2627 Hollywood Way and the time is 9:24 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Ramses Solis lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and East Ave. It took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Los Angeles resident Rafael Sotelo Velasquez Jr. was cuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Orange Grove Ave. The time is 4:16 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, August 23, Haroutioun Ashekian, a Glendale resident was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Prospect Ave. The time is 00:21 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Aaron Joseph Davis lives in Arleta and was taken into custody at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 10:38 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – repeated thefts and a warrant.

Stepahanie Elizabeth Freyler is an assistant and a Van Nuys resident and was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 00:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of Xanax – possession of a controlled substance – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Miguel Gante Franco lives in Sun Valley and was nabbed after being charged with disorderly conduct. The time is 11:00 p.m.

Zachery Headley is a handyman and is a Los Angeles resident and pinched at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and possession of stolen property.

Rialto resident Ryan Maxwell Jackson was nabbed at Amherst Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. and the time is 6:18 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Carl Lawrence Jeffries lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 511 Hollywood Way and it took place at 9:50 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Elizabeth Anne Jones resides in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at 1351 North Victory Place and the time is 10:42 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of stolen property.

Jose Joel Martinez Plascencia lives in Reseda and was apprehended at Manning St. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Los Angeles resident Paula June May was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Cambridge Drive and the time is 11:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – bringing contraband into a jail or prison – repeated thefts – possession of stolen property – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Danae Marie Morreale lives in Tujunga and was arrested at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 6:35 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Fermin Abraham Perez resides in La Puente and was taken into custody after being charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. It took place at 10:11 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Luis Adolfo Perez was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 2:30 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – 3056 of the state penal code and possession of tear gas.

Lacoi Champel Rivers lives in Lancaster and is a laborer and was handcuffed at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:28 a.m. The charge is possession of brass knuckles.

Jasmine Alexis Romero resides in Corona and was apprehended at 511 North Hollywood Way and the time is 3:25 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – repeated thefts – vehicle registration fraud and possession of nitrous oxide.

On Friday, August 22, Steve Neil Barlow, a Burbank resident was nabbed at 8:30 p.m. The charges are battery and possession of imitation firearms.

Marvin O’Neal Carroll Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at First St. and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 5:15 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of stolen property – possession of burglary tools – 3056 PC and a warrant.

Christopher Kenneth Erickson resides in Studio City and was apprehended at Third St. and Cornell Drive and the time is 8:40 p.m.

The charges Erickson faces are vehicle registration fraud – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

Brian Steven Gorman lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Myers St. It occurred at 8:26 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Stanley Michael Pacheco resides in Burbank and was cuffed at Frederic St. and it took place at 10:19 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Hollywood resident Oscar Kevin Padilla Flores was taken into custody at 501 Third St. and the time is 11:15 p.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Karen Romanova lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 12:55 p.m.

Artur Sahakyan resides in Arleta and was apprehended at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 10:32 p.m. The charge is possession of a switchblade.

Hapa Diana Sukkarieh lives in Glendale and was arrested after being charged with burglary. It occurred at 9:30 a.m.

Anthony James Otis Wheaton was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Thompson Ave. and the time is 6:35 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft – identity theft – possession of heroin/cocaine and a warrant.

On Thursday, August 21, Ashley Marie Alba, a resident of Sun Valley was picked up at 3:36 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Adam Leo Bararata lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 3:28 p.m. The charges Bararata faces are trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Edgar Alexander Cano Rivas resides in Sylmar and is a construction worker and was apprehended at 1411 Broadway and the time is 5:55 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – false impersonation – disorderly conduct and warrants.

Armando Cortez lives in Van Nuys and was picked up at 101 East Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 7:50 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Avedis Gevorg Demirjian resides in Granada Hills and was taken into custody at 7:30 a.m. The charges are embezzlement – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of an undetectable firearm and possession of an assault weapon.

Los Angeles resident Crystal Lee Gentile was handcuffed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 8:11 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – resisting arrest and warrants.

San Pedro resident Derrick Gharabighi was nabbed at 466 East Palm Ave. and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest twice – possession of hard drugs – possession of stolen property and a warrant.

Allen Connor Gordon lives in Santa Monica and was taken into custody at the 5 freeway and it took place at 3:55 p.m.

The charges Gordon faces are organized retail theft and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Hemerson Yosmar Gudino Rojas resides in North Hollywood and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Catalina St. and the time is 2:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Patrina Lynae Howard lives in Carson and was pinched at the 5 freeway and it took place at 4:05 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Nevaeh Jones resides in Los Angeles and was picked up at the same site and the time is 4:02 p.m. The charge is the same.

Culver City resident Alija King was nabbed at the same location and the time is 4:09 p.m. The charge is the same.

Terrell Dominique King is a student and a resident of Los Angeles and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Hollywood Way and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Michael Lopez lives in North Hills and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 7:30 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Lake Elsinore resident David Allen Lykins is a handyman and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and Front St. and the time is 3:09 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a baton.

On Wednesday, August 20, Eduardo Chavez, a Los Angeles resident is a mechanic and was nabbed at 1723 Landis St. The time is 2:51 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – conspiring to commit a felony – joyriding and possession of burglary tools.

Matthew Wayne Green lives in Los Angeles and is a parking manager and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave.

The time is 2:43 a.m. The charges are conspiracy to commit a felony and burglary.

Phillip Joseph Green resides in North Hills and was handcuffed at 25 East Alameda Ave. and it took place at 10:26 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence of .08 or above.

Los Angeles resident Jerome Jay Griffin Jr. was picked up at 4211 Riverside Drive and the time is 11:10 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – vandalism with $400 or more and a warrant.

Anthony Guzman lives in Los Angeles and works at a restaurant and was arrested at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 6:37 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peter Yong Kim resides in Burbank and was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 7:55 p.m.

Burbank resident Charles Samuel Prado and was cuffed at 12:35 p.m. The charges are violating a protective order and possession of hard drugs.

Hapa Diana Sukkarieh lives in Burbank and was brought into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. and the time is 2:11 p.m. The charge is driving with a suspended or revoked license.

Los Angeles resident Hugo Alberto Valenzuela Rodriguez was apprehended at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 6:37 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

On Tuesday, August 19, Jon Michael Arnaud, an Azusa resident was picked up at Empire Ave. and the 5 freeway. The time is 4:43 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Denise C. Bermudez lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 334 Naomi St. and the time is 12:40 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

David Maxwell Binder resides in Canoga Park and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:45 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – possession of a taser and possession of burglary tools.

Julio Callejas lives in North Hollywood and was picked up at 1028 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 1:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jaime Daniel Ceja Lara Jr. is a manager at an automobile body shop and is a resident of Sun Valley and was handcuffed at Palm Ave. and Third St. It took place at 7:35 p.m. The charge is vehicle registration fraud and a warrant.

Burbank resident Joshua Luis Gonzalez was nabbed at Lima St. and Saticoy St. and the time is 11:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and reckless driving.

Paul Osnaya lives in Canyon Country and was handcuffed at 301 North Pass Ave. and it took place at 10:55 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Tracel Tinsley resides in Apple Valley and was taken into custody at 6:37 p.m. The charges are threatening an executive officer – battery – trespassing and warrants.

Eulises Angel Toscano lives in Bakersfield and was nabbed at 1775 North Victory Place and the time is 7:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

On Monday, August 18, Sonya Akopyan, a Glendale resident and a nanny was arrested after being charged with battery. The time is 11:54 a.m.

Carlos Jesus Alvarado Diaz lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 11:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Jose De Jesus Benitez resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 2627 North Hollywood Way and it took place at 10:57 p.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under influence with .08 or above.

Rosario Galindo lives in Lynwood and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Chestnut St. and the time is 12:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Kevin Trung Hoang resides in Northridge and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. and the time is 1:56 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Brian Michael Parks lives in Santa Monica and is a glazer and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Glenoaks Blvd. and it took place at 7:48 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Sun Valley resident Zahar Polovinkin was pinched after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 2:47 a.m.