Burbank Police Log: August 19 – August 25

Burbank’s police department on Sunday, August 25, arrested Yefrin Steven Barrera, a North Hollywood resident at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 1:37 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Jonathon Abraham Chia is a Huntington Park resident and a warehouse employee and was nabbed at 3020 West Olive Ave. The time is 7:04 a.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Duvell Felton lives in Chicago and was picked up at 913 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 7:58 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of heroin/cocaine. The site is 913 North San Fernando Blvd.

Erika Garcia is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 1:34 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Tajier Andrew Green is employed as a canvasser and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is grand theft.

Alejandro Misael Gutierrez lives in Sun Valley and was arrested at 125 East Palm Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Joel Antony Ureta lives in La Puente and was picked up at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 8:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Joseph Kidane Mesfin is a San Jose resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. The time is 3:00 a.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

William Floyd Lehmkuhl lives in Burbank and was apprehended at Harvard Road and Kenneth Road. The time is 9:04 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

North Hills resident Jose Steven Mendoza was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 11:30 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Carolina Moreno is a Los Angeles maid and was pinched at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 9:55 a.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.

Jose Andres Moreno Grajeda lives in North Hollywood and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Grismer Ave. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Diego Rincon Arturo Uaga lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Rhea Nonn Nicole Sabo lives in Mohave Valley, Arizona, and was cuffed at 511 North Hollywood Way. The time is 3:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – petty theft and possession of a taser.

Curtis David Michael Shaw is unemployed and a Chicago resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Walnut Ave. It took place at 7:40 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of drugs – possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Lucian Silviu Tudor is a CEO and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1814 Grismer Ave. It occurred at 2:05 a.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting arrest.

Narbeh Younanian lives in Tujunga and was arrested at Providencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 2:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Saturday, August 24, Melissa Renee Lee Allen, a Chatsworth resident and a waitress was handcuffed at 1301 Victory Place.

The time is 10:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and petty theft.

Frederick A. Burton Jr. lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. It took place at 9:58 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Cristian Eulogio Casillas is a construction worker and a San Fernando resident and was nabbed at Winona Ave. and Hollywood Way.

It took place at 8:33 p.m. The charges are possession of nitrous oxide and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Deanna Renae Crumley is a resident of San Fernando and was apprehended at 1521 Victory Place. It occurred at 7:55 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Bryan Gargurevich lives in Sylmar and is employed in sales and was cuffed at 2627 North Hollywood Way. The time is 3:27 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug – driving while under the influence with .08 or above and driving without a license.

Carlos Enrique Lopez Jr. is a Reseda resident and a construction worker and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Winona Ave. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide and a warrant.

Francisco Guillermo Madrid is a Sylmar resident and was brought into custody and the time is 6:50 p.m. The location is San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Jeffrey Mondragon is a security guard and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 1301 Victory Place. It occurred at 6:44 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jamie Olson lives in Colton and was arrested at Wyoming Ave. and Fairview St. The time is 4:23 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory Edward Saintonge is a Sylmar resident and was apprehended at San Fernando Blvd. and Magnolia Blvd. The time is 6:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of burglary tools and a warrant.

Stefanie Sarai Scott is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 9:15 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Johnny Silva lives in Burbank and was hand cuffed at 250 North First St. It took place at 5:26 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Sarah Nicole Vidovic is a nanny and a Los Angeles resident and was pinched at 1301 Victory Place. The time is 5:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Paige Gerai Wood is a makeup artist and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Hollywood Way. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is joyriding.

On Friday, August 23, Michael Anthony Ahearn was pinched at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. The time is 3:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Tahmina Akshobhaya is a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Parish Place. The time is 2:15 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Ashlee Renee Coffey lives in Palmdale and was taken into custody at 1501 Victory Place. The time is 8:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – violating probation and organized retail theft.

Tamara Goulden is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was nabbed at 200 North Third St. It occurred at 11:58 a.m.

The charges are threatening an executive officer – trespassing – disturbing the peace and vandalism with $400 or more.

Claudia Macias is a Los Angeles resident and a waitress and was handcuffed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Lauren Tiu Maftei is an Anaheim resident and is a mechanic and was pinched at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft. The time is 11:40 p.m.

Felix Martinez lives in Los Angeles and was arrested at San Fernando Blvd. and Alameda Ave. The time is 11:15 a.m. The charges are warrants.

Guadalupe Ramirez is self-employed and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place. It took place at 2:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft and a warrant.

Karla Rodriguez is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at the same site and the time is 1:50 p.m. The charges are petty theft – grand theft and warrants.

Jaime Antionio Valadez works in drywall and lives in Sylmar and was picked up at 1501 Victory Place. The time is 8:28 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – organized retail theft and 3056 of the state penal code.

On Thursday, August 22, Connie Elaine Amaya, a Canyon Country resident and a dental assistant was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 4:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – misappropriation of lost property and warrants.

Heather Janine Duncan is a caregiver and a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Madison Mariko Emi is a Burbank resident and was picked up at Santa Anita Ave. and Bel Aire Drive and the time is 7:45 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Manuel Flores lives in Los Angeles and is unemployed and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Olive Ave. It took place at 5:10 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Kyle Patrick Harper is a laser engineer and a Lancaster resident and was taken into custody after being charged with indecent exposure – possession of heroin/cocaine and speeding. The time is 4:00 a.m.

Devon Harvey Williams is self-employed and a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with resisting an executive officer and spousal abuse. The time is 8:52 p.m.

Edwin Hernandez Castan lives in Canoga Park and was nabbed at 209 North Niagara St. The time is 12:55 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jaime Lopez Miranda Jr. is employed as a construction worker and was cuffed at Buena Vista St. and Olive Ave. The time is 11:50 p.m. The charge is possession of Xanax.

Cesar Augusto Martinez is a Granada Hills resident and a construction worker and was apprehended at 2200 Empire Ave. The time is 8:30 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Ryan Kohl Pizzuti is unemployed and a Van Nuys resident and was cuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Cohasset St. and the time is 1:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Samuel Villa lives in Burbank and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse and taking contraband into a jail or prison. It took place at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday. August 21. Artavazd Grigoryan, a Los Angeles delivery driver was taken into custody at Cohasset St. and Lima St. and the time is 3:39 a.m.

The charges are resisting an executive officer – possession of a controlled substance while being armed with a firearm and possession of a firearm and being a felon.

Johanna Sarah Medina lives in North Hollywood and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. The time is 11:20 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and identity theft.

Drew Mersola works in IT and lives in Burbank and was nabbed at Fifth St. and Magnolia Blvd. The charge is a warrant. The time is 1:20 a.m.

Michael Karam Nazo is an apprentice electrician and a Burbank resident and was picked up after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. It occurred at 2:40 p.m.

Martin Robledo is a laborer and a North Hollywood and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 11:20 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and resisting arrest.

Stephanie Romero is a nurse and a Burbank resident and was handcuffed at 522 South Victory Blvd. It took place at 9:15 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Laura Jeanne Siegel is a Woodland Hills resident and an assistant and was picked up at 1033 North Hollywood Way. The time is 9:30 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

Arutiun Srapionian is a delivery driver and is a Glendale resident and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place. It occurred at 8:11 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

On Tuesday, August 20, Grisha Alaverdian, a Tujunga resident who is unemployed was picked up at Irving Drive and Glenoaks Blvd. It occurred at 2:26 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Edvin Artoonian lives in Sylmar and is a mechanic and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

Brian Cosgrove lives in Simi Valley and is a pool cleaner and was picked up at 2101 West Olive Ave. The time is 8:00 a.m. The charges are trespassing on railroad tracks and petty theft.

Ashot Davit Thanyan is a Los Angeles resident and works with air conditioning and was nabbed at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 6:20 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Frank Donatelli is a Burbank account executive and was taken into custody at 1054 East Orange Grove Ave. The time is 7:25 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and contempt of court.

Anthony Nicolas Duarte is a salesclerk and was handcuffed at Olive Ave. and Keystone St. It took place at 8:00 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – trespassing on railroad tracks and a warrant.

Jennifer Marie Hensley is a Los Angeles resident and a physician’s assistant and was nabbed at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Tigran Karapetian works with air conditioning and lives in Panorama City and was arrested at 1601 Victory Place. The time is 8:18 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Mark J. Mundell lives in Simi Valley and works in construction and was cuffed after being charged with a warrant. The time is 12:45 p.m.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz is unemployed and lives in Van Nuys and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 8:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Julian Tarango was arrested at 458 East Tujunga Ave. and the time is 4:25 a.m. The charges are burglary – possession of heroin/cocaine – trespassing and a warrant.

Julian Rene Tarando lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at 501 South Buena Vista St. It took place at 6:50 p.m. The time is trespassing.

Erika Marie Wilcox is a Sun Valley recycler and was picked up at 1800 Empire Ave. and it took place at 6:16 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – petty theft and warrants.

On Monday, August 19, Jazlin Andrea Campos, a Burbank server was nabbed at Kenwood St. and Chandler Blvd. The time is 10:15 a.m. The charges are grand theft and hit and run with injury.

Alfred Armen Galstyan lives in Tujunga and is a musician and was handcuffed at the jail lobby. The time is 11:01 a.m. The charge is petty theft.

John Christopher Garcia is a water technician and was nabbed at the same site and the time is 9:29 a.m. The charge is the same.

Jordy D. Geddes is a Pasadena resident and was taken into custody at 249 East Palm Ave. The time is 00:34 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Andrew Dustin Gonzalez is a laborer and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at 200 North Third St. It took place at 11:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Clint Roger Manny lives in Burbank and is a business owner and was arrested after being charged with domestic battery. The time is 5:20 p.m.

Darly Valentina Medina Millan is a resident of Los Angeles and was apprehended at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 6:33 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Otis Ray Robinson is unemployed and a Santa Monica resident and was pinched at 1701 West Olive Ave. The time is 7:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft and warrants.