Burbank Police Log: August 26 – September 1

A seven-day report on those people arrested by the Burbank police department.

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2024. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.

Safe and sound is the city of Burbank and on Sunday, September 1, Ilyos Amrokhonov, a Los Angeles resident was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place. It took place at 11:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Brandon Kahn Anastasio is a professional dancer and a Covina resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. It took place at 4:38 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Isaac Lamar Lee Creswell is a student and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Buena Vista St. and the time is 6:30 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Loik Gulomox lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

North Hollywood automobile mechanic Aram Hayrapetyan was picked up at 1601 Victory Place. It took place at 1:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Krystyna Kasparova lives in North Hollywood and was apprehended at 1301 Victory Place. It occurred at 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Dostov Kurbona Linas Riddinovich was arrested at the same place and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Kesley Jane Lewis lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1212 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 3:45 p.m. The charge is defrauding an innkeeper.

Joseph Hovsep Palezyan sells insurance and is a Burbank resident and was pinched after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 6:00 p.m.

Los Angeles resident Asror Rajabov was arrested at 1301 Victory Place and the time is 11:00 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

David Saakian is a North Hollywood resident and was apprehended at the same location and the time is 6:45 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jeffrey Michael Watt lives in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Omer Lane and the time is 5:09 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

On Saturday, August 31, unemployed Los Angeles resident Roberto Angel Ajtzalam was handcuffed at 1301 Victory Place. It occurred at 2:30 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Jordan Donovan Daniel lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at 245 East Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:35 p.m. The charges are warrants.

Moises Abraham Diaz is a Los Angeles resident and was apprehended at 10:08 p.m. The charge is 3056 of the state penal code.

Armen Ganjalyan lives in Glendale and was taken into custody at 00:20 a.m. The charges are warrants. The site is Burbank Blvd. and Front St.

Hollywood resident Harut Torosyan was picked up at the same site and at the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – joyriding and identity theft.

On Friday, August 30, Luna Chegi, who lives in Astoria, New York, was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and San Fernando Blvd. The time is 1:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and resisting an executive officer.

George Gomez Jr. is a gardener and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive. It took place at 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm – possession of a controlled substance – possession of a firearm and being a felon – possession of ammunition and being a felon and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Cassidy Taylor Huckaby lives in Glendale and was apprehended at Alameda Ave. and Chavez St. and the time is 4:45 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or above.

Sam Ibrahim works in E-commerce and lives in Burbank and was pinched at Alameda Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 6:45 p.m.

The charges are possession of an undetectable firearm – possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of a loaded firearm and not being the registered owner.

Jose Alfredo Jimenez lives in El Monte and was arrested at Providencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. The time is 1:45 p.m. The charges are grand theft and receiving stolen property.

Pateel Knajian is a Sun Valley resident and was picked up at 511 North Hollywood Way and it took place at 7:45 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Anthony Douglas Lovato lives in Porter Ranch and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Reese Place, and it occurred at 10:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – petty theft and a warrant.

Jack Morocho is a North Hollywood resident and was nabbed at Second St. and Arch St. The time is 1:30 p.m. The charge is possession of a loaded firearm.

Miguel Angel Naranjo lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Providencia Ave. and Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 1:45 p.m. The charge is receiving stolen property.

Los Angeles resident Andre Perez was handcuffed at San Fernando Blvd. and Burbank Blvd. and the time is 8:15 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Edgar Landelino Perez is a Glendale resident and is unemployed and was pinched at 25 East Alameda Ave. The time is 11:45 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Genesis Michelle Saballos is a part fitter and a Los Angeles resident and was nabbed at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. It occurred at 8:37 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Saul Antonio Zelaya is a gardener and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Burbank Blvd. and Screenland Drive. The time is 00:30 a.m.

The charges are possession of a controlled substance and possession of a loaded firearm – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

On Thursday, August 29, Hovhannes Roberti Grigoryan, a Burbank driver was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 00:44 a.m.

Joel Adam Nelson is a window tinter and a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave. The time is 3:05 a.m.

The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and driving while under the influence with .08 or more.

Adrian Palma Gomez lives in Los Angeles and is a carpenter and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Mariposa St. It occurred at 4:15 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Karen Kate Wong is a Canoga Park resident and is unemployed and was picked up at Angeleno Ave. and Third St. The time is 9:50 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Shant Mike Youness lives in Canoga Park and was handcuffed at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license.

On Wednesday, August 28, Taylore Bonn, a Burbank healthcare worker was picked up after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:00 p.m.

Stephanie Cabrera Bernal is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 2:10 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Daniel Joseph Franco lives in Los Angeles and was handcuffed at the 5 freeway and West Olive Ave. and the time is 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglary tools.

Christoper Joshimar Gonzalez lives in Santa Monica and is employed as a grip and was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and First St. The time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are warrants.

Kenneth Lee Hankins is a music producer and a Burbank resident and was nabbed after being charged with spousal abuse. The time is 5:10 p.m.

Cesar David Jimenez Jr. lives in Westminster and is a laborer and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:50 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance – possession of tear gas and warrants.

Trei DeShaun Mason Jr. is a Hawthorne resident and was arrested at 1800 Empire Ave. It took place at 9:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Sara Jane Peyatt is unemployed and a Burbank resident and was picked up at 5 freeway and West Olive Ave. It occurred at 1:10 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Rafik Sargsyan lives in Hollywood and was apprehended at IKEA Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 2:54 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Alvaro Raul Solis is a carpenter and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Valencia Ave. and it took place at 11:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Akayjia Lamora Taylor is a Compton resident and was brought into custody at 1800 Empire Ave. The time is 9:30 p.m. The charge is organized retail theft.

Yvonne Louise Urrutia lives in Burbank and was nabbed at 650 Price Drive and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Arlene Vidal is a Burbank resident and a driver and was cuffed at 2024 Brighton St. It took place at 11:00 a.m. The charge is possession of tear gas.

On Tuesday, August 27, Antonio Almanza Carrera, a Burbank bartender was taken into custody at 1611 West Olive Ave. The time is 10:35 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Isaac Randy Isaac is unemployed and a Los Angeles resident and was picked up at Palm Ave. and First St. It took place at 00:05 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Los Angeles resident Breanna Morales is a cashier and was handcuffed at Empire Ave. and Buena Vista St. The time is 3:52 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Matthew Anthony Sandoval is an electrician and a Granada Hills resident and was nabbed at San Fernando Blvd. and Winona Ave. and the time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is possession of nitrous oxide.

Arsen Nuridjanian Yaymadjian lives in Northridge and is a mechanic and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and the 5 freeway. It took place at 2:10 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of heroin/cocaine – identity theft and driving while under the influence of drugs.

On Monday, August 26, Juan Carlo Gonzalez, a resident of Burbank and a construction worker was arrested at Avon St. and Empire Ave.

The time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are contempt of court – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Janet Chavez Gutierrez is a waitress and a North Hollywood resident and was picked up at 3421 West Burbank Blvd. The time is 10:00 a.m. The charge is possession of heroin/cocaine.

Michael Karam Nazo is a Burbank resident and an electrical apprentice and was nabbed at 3000 Mesa Verde Drive. It took place at 3:23 a.m. The charge is being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Javier Dean Dres Parras is employed as a construction worker and is a Los Angeles resident and was handcuffed at 1301 Victory Place.

The time is 9:25 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Artin Sanatgar works with machinery and is a La Crescenta resident and was pinched at 144 South Glenoaks Blvd. It took place at 1:10 p.m. The charge is brandishing a deadly weapon other than a firearm.