Burbank Police Log: August 4 – August 10

Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2025. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Burbank’s police department was on duty and on Sunday, August 10, Nasim Ashrafian Mahabadi, a resident of Valley Village was apprehended at 1051 Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:40 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Luis Alberto Ayon lives in Tulare and was picked up at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine and possession of controlled substance for sale.

Michael Philip Capozzi resides in Pasadena and is an EMS and was cuffed at 2820 West Empire Ave. It took place at 3:35 a.m. The charge is burglary.

La Antonio De Marco Coleman lives in Pasadena and was nabbed at 1800 West Empire Ave. It occurred at 10:50 a.m. The charges are repeated thefts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Valod Davoodi is a driver and a Glendale resident and was nabbed at Cornell Drive and San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 8:40 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest – possession of a dagger and a warrant.

Pasadena resident Willie Paul Gainey was picked up at 1800 West Empire Ave. and the time is 11:00 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and vandalism.

De Wayne Lamont Harris lives in Glendale and was nabbed at 3226 West Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 7:43 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Brandon Jonson resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at First St. and Orange Grove Ave. and the time is 4:20 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

North Hollywood resident Jesse Daniel Lamb was pinched at San Fernando Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:09 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Allen Lofton lives in Pasadena and is a bricklayer and was taken into custody at 1800 Empire Ave, and the time is 10:42 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – resisting arrest – repeated thefts and warrants.

Lili Melendez lives in Tulare and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and it took place at 11:45 p.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Christopher Clark Rosales resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at 304 East Alameda Ave. and the time is 4:59 p.m. The charge is warrants.

Sergio Sanchez Viera lives in Garden Grove and is employed in construction and was handcuffed at Hollywood Way and Magnolia Blvd. and the time is 11:45 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance for sale.

On Saturday, Filimore Kini Fifita, who lives in Montclair was arrested at 711 South San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 11:28 p.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and a warrant.

Ashley Dawn Groff is a North Hills resident and was nabbed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:42 a.m. The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Bradley Jeremias Lopez is a bartender and lives in North Hollywood and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It took place at 1:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Chad Aldin Marion lives in Quartz Hills and was taken into custody at 4240 West Sarah St. The time is 4:00 a.m. The charge is battery and a warrant.

Levon Mikayelyan resides in Glendale and is on staff and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Winchester Ave. and it took place at 3:24 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale – possession of nitrous oxide – possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Hollywood resident Carey Dwain Mitchell was cuffed at 2501 West Burbank Blvd. and it occurred at 10:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct and warrants.

Tupou Taise Paea lives in Riverside and was picked up at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 8:12 p.m. The charge is resisting an executive officer and a warrant.

Ualingi Salesi Paea Jr. resides in Riverside and was taken into custody at the same site and the time is 7:00 p.m. The charges are resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Anthony Brian Parker lives in Redlands and was nabbed at 930 North San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 10:30 p.m. The charges are 3056 of the state penal code and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm.

Josue Antonio Villa Lapizco resides in North Hollywood and is a clerk and was arrested at Grismer Ave. and Peyton Ave. and the time is 1:43 a.m. The charges are possession of heroin/cocaine – possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Fernando Jhon Villamar works in delivery and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Ontario St. The time is 4:51 a.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Iona Caleb Treu Young lives in Lynwood and was taken into custody at San Fernando Blvd. and Cedar Ave. and the time is 8:16 p.m. The charge is disturbing the peace.

On Friday, August 8, Paul Augustus Adams, a Los Angeles resident who is employed in automobile maintenance was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Pass Ave. The time is 9:40 a.m. The charge is vandalism.

Jamilah Ashton lives in Pomona and was picked up at 300 Buena Vista St. and the time is 2:57 p.m. The charge is trespassing.

Danielle Renee Bucci resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 1575 North Victory Place. It took place at 7:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Jesse Robert Camarillo lives in Sylmar and was handcuffed at Sixth St. and Santa Anita Ave. The time is 8:25 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and misdemeanor hit and run.

Pacoima resident Jairo Chavez is a custodian and was taken into custody at 301 North Pass Ave. The time is 9:20 p.m. The charge is a Burbank municipal code violation and warrants.

Perla Diaz is a florist and a Bakersfield and was cuffed at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. The time is 1:06 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Rubi Michelle Gallo Hernandez lives in Van Nuys and was pinched at 2112 Burbank Blvd. It took place at 8:10 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Kevin Daniel Gorman resides in La Canada and was nabbed at Flower St. and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 6:33 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Melissa Perez Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and was apprehended at Victory Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants.

Los Angeles resident Hector Carlos Lagresa II was picked up at Glenoaks Blvd. and Palm Ave. and the time is 9:02 p.m. The charge is resisting arrest – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Alejandro Leon Rodriguez lives in Pacoima and is a plumber and was cuffed at Empire Ave. and Ave. B. It took place at 8:00 p.m. The charges are violating a restraining order – possession of a controlled substance – counterfeiting a public seal and a warrant.

Philip Todd Lewis resides in Los Angeles and was arrested at Hollywood Way and Verdugo Ave. and the time is 1:06 a.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Azusa resident Christopher Phil Lewis is a forklift driver and was picked up at Victory Blvd. and Lima St. and the time is 5:00 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erick Francisco Marquez is a mechanic and lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Victory Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Corey Carles Reginald McReynolds lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Pass Ave. and Toluca Lake Drive. The time is 1:31 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Los Angeles resident David Omar Rodriguez was handcuffed at 1028 San Fernando Blvd. and it took place at 10:50 a.m. The charge is possession of hard drugs.

Josephine Torres lives in Pacoima and was arrested at Empire Ave. and Ave. B. It occurred at 8:00 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Nicholas Arvid Wilson resides in Orange and is employed in telemarketing and was taken into custody at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 1:00 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

On Thursday, August 7, Sharon Jean Alcantar, a Burbank resident was picked up after being charged with violating a court order. The time is 7:20 p.m.

Raymond Antonio Angulo lives in La Habra and was handcuffed at 200 North Third St. The time is 8:40 a.m. The charge is aggravated battery.

Andre Assad Nourian Kanreki works in construction and resides in Sunland and was picked up at 2600 West Victory Blvd. and the time is 1:40 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Selina Marie Hubbard lives in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1033 North Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:11 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Cleveland Scott Jenkins resides in Burbank and was cuffed at 1600 North San Fernando Blvd. The time is 9:50 p.m. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug.

Yong Houn Lee lives in Simi Valley and was apprehended at 5:58 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance and being in possession of a loaded firearm – possession of methamphetamines for sale and possession of controlled substance for sale.

Los Angeles resident Jessica Jennifer Mendoza was handcuffed after being charged with spousal abuse. It took place at 4:05 p.m.

Nicholas Derek Montiel lives in Burbank and was arrested after being charged with assault with a deadly weapon. It occurred at 5:30 p.m.

Dillon Jared Morris resides in Altadena and was brought into custody at Jeffries Ave. and Frederic St. and the time is 10:20 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Los Angeles resident Stella Nadiosyan is a coordinator and was picked up at 101 East Alameda Ave. It occurred at 11:55 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Dino Tom Visinaiz resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Harvard Road. It took place at 3:11 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Ahmad Khalid Wasifa lives in Winnetka and was arrested at 6:04 a.m. The charges are possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm – possession of controlled substance for sale and possession of methamphetamines for sale.

Dylan Cole Wise resides in Long Beach and is self-employed and was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 00:40 a.m. The charges are identity theft – possession of Xanax and possession of heroin/cocaine.

Razmik Yaghoubi Ena Araki lives in Los Angeles and was pinched at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. It took place at 10:30 a.m.

The charges are petty theft – possession of a controlled substance – possession of heroin/cocaine and warrants.

On Wednesday, August 6, Sharon Jean Alcantar, who lives in Burbank was handcuffed after being charged with violating a court order and domestic battery. The time is 5:02 p.m.

Robert Alvarado was nabbed at 181 West Alameda Ave. The time is 7:48 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edvard Bagumyan lives in Sunland and was handcuffed at Victory Blvd. and Cypress Ave. and it took place at 9:41 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miranda Patricia Barbiere resides in Pomona and is employed in sales and was taken into custody at 2411 North San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:17 a.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant.

Justin Jaime Garcia lives in Burbank and is employed at an automobile body shop and was apprehended at Glenoaks Blvd. and Brighton St. and the time is 00:01 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Mark Insalaco resides in Canyon Country and was pinched after being charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance. The time is 1:53 a.m.

Yeimy Macho Marquez lives in Van Nuys and was nabbed at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 10:00 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and possession of a fraudulent public seal.

Los Angeles resident Erianny Mancilla Molina was cuffed at the same site and at the same time. The charge is petty theft.

Alex C. Pecero Hernandez lives in Los Angeles and is an advisor and was arrested at 2411 San Fernando Blvd. and the time is 5:09 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Gerardo Nicolas Ramirez resides in Los Angeles and was taken into custody at 1301 West Victory Place and it took place at 5:12 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Demetria Denise Russ lives in Oakland and was arrested at Buena Vista St. and Victory Blvd. and it took place at 00:43 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Christian Alexander Salazar resides in Burbank and was apprehended at 1814 Hollywood Way. The charge is driving while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage or drug and the time is 2:00 a.m.

Kaylee Slusser lives in Los Angeles and works at an automobile shop and was apprehended at 181 West Alameda Ave. and the time is 7:48 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Shane Michael Strutt Kirst is a Burbank resident and was arrested after being charged with possession of child pornography. It took place at 8:00 a.m.

Burbank resident and nurse Adam Alexander Velasco was handcuffed at 10:51 p.m. The charges are driving while under the influence of a drug – misdemeanor hit and run and animal abuse.

On Tuesday, August 5, Sharon Jean Alcantar, a Burbank resident was nabbed at Victory Blvd. and Hollywood Way. It occurred at 9:20 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.

Edvard Bagumbayan lives in Sunland and was cuffed at 1301 North Victory Place. The time is 5:09 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Lee Cadera is a Los Angeles resident and was picked up after being charged with warrants. The time is 00:32 a.m.

Riley Salvador Fulwider lives in West Hollywood and was apprehended at 150 East Angeleno Ave. and the time is 1:45 a.m. The charge is disorderly conduct.

Michael Gonzalez is a roofer and a resident of Hollywood and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Valencia Ave. It took place at 2:50 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Glendale resident Jonathan Marcus Jackson works as a mason and was picked up at Olive Ave. and Victory Blvd. and the time is 2:15 a.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft.

Bolus Yashem Mahfud lives in Burbank and was taken into custody after being charged with battery. The time is 11:45 p.m.

Brian Rodriguez is an Anaheim resident and was nabbed at Alameda Ave. and Lake St. It occurred at 12:12 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance and warrants.

Joanna Vanessa Sandoval lives in Los Angeles and was picked up at 131 Isabel St. and the time is 10:30 p.m. The charge is a warrant.

Juan Anthony Torres is a bartender and a Burbank resident and was taken into custody at Burbank Blvd. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 12:14 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and vehicle registration fraud.

On Monday, August 4, Ashley Dawn Groff, a North Hills resident was cuffed at 1721 West Olive Ave. It took place at 5:48 p.m. The charge is possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Gutierrez was picked up at Vanowen St. and the time is 3:42 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest – being a fugitive – possession of a fraudulent public seal and a warrant.

Ryan Daniel Haste lives in Los Angeles and was nabbed at Olive Ave. and Buena Vista St. It took place at 9:10 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Nevo Haver resides in Van Nuys and was arrested at Alameda Ave. and Flower St. and the time is 9:11 p.m. The charge is driving without a license.

Gisselle Hernandez lives in Northridge and was apprehended at Buena Vista St. and Chandler Blvd. It occurred at 8:35 a.m. The charges are vehicle registration fraud and driving without a license.

Dana Point resident Paige Elizabeth Lebel was pinched at Chandler Blvd. and Buena Vista St. and the time is 8:30 a.m. The charges are bringing contraband into a jail or prison – possession of hard drugs and a warrant.

Lorena Martinez Rubio lives in Sylmar and is a line worker and was nabbed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charges are petty theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Sandro Massari resides in Los Angeles and was cuffed at Magnolia Blvd. and Hollywood Way and the time is 1:25 a.m. The charges are resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Michelle Ashley Monterroso lives in Burbank and was taken into custody at 1051 Burbank Blvd. The time is 6:50 p.m. The charge is petty theft.

Valencia resident Juan Carlos Montiel works in the medical field and was nabbed at 11:23 a.m. The charge is warrants.

Miracle Marie Moore lives in Lancaster and was picked up at Victory Place and Lake St. and the time is 9:47 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Cecilia Yolanda Moya is an Indio resident and works in payroll and was apprehended at Orange Grove Ave. and Fifth St. and it took place at 2:57 a.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs – resisting arrest and a warrant.

Jeffrey Paul Niez Nay lives in Coachella and owns a non-profit and was arrested at the same site and the same time. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance and a warrant.

Francisco Rodriguez is a resident of Sylmar and was handcuffed at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and it took place at 9:00 p.m.

The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of a controlled substance for sale and bringing contraband into a jail or prison.

Clyde Webb was picked up at 1301 North Victory Place and the time is 2:35 p.m. The charges are possession of drug paraphernalia – possession of hard drugs and vehicle registration fraud.

Burbank resident Bradley Wehrman was apprehended at 1501 N. Victory Place and the time is 11:57 a.m. The charge is a warrant.

Steve Wisser is a roofer and a Sun Valley resident and was brought into custody at Glenoaks Blvd. and Providencia Ave. and the time is 9:00 p.m. The charge is possession of a controlled substance.